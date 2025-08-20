Monarchs Hit Home Run Century Mark

Published on August 19, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









John Nogowski in the Kansas City Monarchs dugout

(Kansas City Monarchs) John Nogowski in the Kansas City Monarchs dugout(Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Three tape-measure home runs powered the Kansas City Monarchs to a series-clinching victory.

The Monarchs rolled the Winnipeg Goldeyes 11-0 at Legends Field on Tuesday night. The home runs marked Kansas City's 99th, 100th, and 101st bombs of the season.

John Nogowski crushed his fourth home run in nine games in the fourth inning. Robbie Glendinning clubbed his team-best 18th home run of the summer in the fifth inning.

Jorge Bonifacio rounded out the trio with a no-doubter to left field in the seventh inning.

"We got our offense going, got guys on base," Nogowski said. "Our main goal is winning a championship. Playoffs are great, but we want to win it for Skip."

Ashton Goudeau (4-5) dominated the Goldeyes' lineup to make it all possible. The Monarchs starter mowed through six scoreless innings.

"Ashton gave us good tempo tonight," Nogowski said. "When he has all his pitches working like that, it's fun to watch."

Goudeau has now thrown 12 consecutive scoreless innings.

Nogowski started the scoring in the fourth inning. The former major leaguer leveled a two-run blast out of Legends Field to make it 2-0 Monarchs.

"I think I've been getting good pitches to hit," Nogowski said. "That comes from getting guys on base.

When we have guys on, pitchers can't pitch around you."

Nogowski delivered a 2-for-4 performance and reached base three times on Tuesday.

Kansas City's (53-36) next home run put the game out of reach. Glendinning sailed a two-out three- run tank to give the Monarchs a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Glendinning increased his RBI tally to 66 in the win.

Bonifacio's 12th home run at Legends Field climbed over the Home Run Patio wall to make it 6-0 in the seventh inning.

The Monarchs added five insurance runs off the Goldeyes' (37-51) bullpen in the eighth inning. Isiah Gilliam added his first RBI back with Kansas City as part of the run.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Goldeyes finish up their 2025 season series Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. Grant Gambrell starts for Kansas City against Winnipeg's Ben Kowalski.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.