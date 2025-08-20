Canaries Punch Third Consecutive Playoff Ticket

Cleburne, TX - The Sioux Falls Canaries are headed to the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season after topping Cleburne 9-3 Tuesday night at La Moderna Field.

Matt Bottcher drilled a two-run homerun in the first inning before the Canaries pushed four runs across in the second. Trevor Achenbach smacked a two-run double, Jabari Henry added an RBI sacrifice fly and Bottcher followed with a run-scoring single.

The Rairoaders responded with a three-run, two-out double in the third inning but it was all Canaries the rest of the way. Calvin Estrada smacked an RBI infield single in the top of the sixth and two more runs came across in the eighth. Achenbach led off the frame with a double and scored on an Estrada base hit before Ruiz raced home on a wild pitch.

Estrada finished 4-5 with two RBI while Bottcher added three hits and drove in three. Thomas Dorminy struck out seven over six innings to earn his league-leading tenth win. The Canaries (50-38) will look to clinch the three-game series Wednesday at 7:06pm.







