The March to the Postseason Continues Tonight

Published on August 19, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers look to stay hot after taking two of three from Winnipeg with game one of a three-game series with our rivals the Lincoln Saltdogs. The Explorers have the best record in the American Association and are closing in on the West Division regular-season title with another great series full of fun for the X's faithful. Join us at Lewis and Clark as the playoff march continues!

Explorers Opponents

The Lincoln Saltdogs, August 19-21

Tuesday, August 19-7:05 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Wednesday, August 20-7:05 p.m.

ALL ABILITIES NIGHT

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Get $2 hot dogs all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you and cheer on the Explorers together!

Thursday, August 21-7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light plus $2 Pepsi products.

Following the series, the Explorers will commute to Sioux Falls Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 before returning home for the final home series of the season Sunday, August 23. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for all remaining Explorers home games can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.