Goldeyes' Robson Named Batter of the Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Jacob Robson of the Winnipeg Goldeyes flies around third

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes centre fielder Jacob Robson has been named Carbliss American Association Batter of the Week for the period ending August 17, the league announced Monday.

Robson hit .381 over six games, with two home runs, five extra-base hits, four runs batted in, and eight runs scored.

The Windsor, Ontario native is batting .263 on the season, with 13 four baggers, and 46 RBIs. He leads the Goldeyes with 20 doubles, and 27 stolen bases, and is tied for the club lead with four triples.

The 30-year-old appeared in four games for the Detroit Tigers in August 2021 and was a member of the Canadian National Team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the 2019 Pan American Games Qualifier.

Robson was first selected by the San Diego Padres in the 30th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball June Draft out of Vincent Massey Secondary School (Windsor, Ontario). He chose to attend college and was subsequently chosen by the Tigers in the 8th round in 2016 out of Mississippi State University (Mississippi State, Mississippi).

In 552 games in the affiliated minor leagues - including 300 at the Class-AAA level - Robson compiled a .283 average, with 34 home runs, 210 RBIs, and 111 steals. He has also played several seasons in the Australian Baseball League.

Robson is the fourth member of the Goldeyes to win a weekly award this season, joining James Bradwell (August 3) and Mitchell Lambson (June 15), who garnered Pitcher of the Week honours, and Matthew Warkentin, who was named Batter of the Week July 6.

The team is in Kansas City, Kansas to open a three-game set against the Monarchs Monday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Lefty Tasker Strobel (3-3, 2.22 ERA) will start for Winnipeg in the series opener, while Kansas City is expected to send right-hander Blake Goldsberry (6-1, 2.45 ERA) to the mound.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 22 when they will open a weekend series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Friday is Soirée Francophone, celebrating Manitoba's vibrant Francophone community, while Saturday is the ever-popular Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their dogs to enjoy the game! The weekend wraps up with a Churchill Trip Giveaway on Sunday Family Fun Day.

