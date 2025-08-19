Goldsberry Lifts Monarchs Past Goldeyes

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Blake Goldsberry

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Blake Goldsberry hurled a fifth consecutive quality start, Isiah Gilliam scored in his return and Hunter McMahon locked up his 12th save to complete a team win for the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs rolled past the Winnipeg Goldeyes 4-1 at Legends Field. Goldsberry delivered eight innings for his second consecutive start.

The former Kansas Jayhawk struck out seven, which tied a season best. Goldsberry faced the minimum in five of his eight frames.

"We wanted to throw what [Goldsberry] was most confident in," said catcher Ryan Leitch.

Goldsberry (7-1) retired 12 batters in a row from the second inning to the fifth inning. The right-hander dealt three consecutive strikeouts in the middle innings to cruise through his second time through the lineup.

"That's just the pitcher he is. When he gets comfortable, it's hard to stop him," Leitch said.

Gilliam sparked Kansas City (52-36) to a three-run second inning. Gilliam started a spree of three straight Monarch hits, finishing with Jaylyn Williams RBI single to make it 1-0.

A sacrifice fly by Leitch and a Micah Pries RBI double made it 3-0 after two.

Leitch knocked in one more in the fourth. The catcher smacked a 101-mph single to left-center to plate Williams and increase KC's lead to 4-0.

"I was trying to get something up both times," Leitch said.

Winnipeg (37-50) plated a run back in the sixth off a Ramon Bramasco single to cut the lead to 4-1.

McMahon surrendered a one-out single by Max Murphy, but worked a 3-6-3 double play to earn the win for KC.

The Monarchs continue their three-game series with the Goldeyes on Wednesday night.

