He's Back: Star Outfielder Isiah Gilliam Returns to Monarchs

Published on August 18, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs outfielder Isiah Gilliam

(Kansas City Monarchs) Kansas City Monarchs outfielder Isiah Gilliam(Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the best players in Partner League baseball is returning to the Kansas City Monarchs.

Isiah Gilliam, who was the top hitter in the American Association before leaving for the Mexican League in June, is back with the Monarchs, the team announced Monday.

Gilliam is expected to be in the lineup for the Monarchs' series opener with Winnipeg Monday night at 6:35 p.m.

"I have a great bond with this team. It's a fun group of guys, an amazing staff. I just want to do my part for the team," Gilliam said. "Hopefully we can hit a new stride an give 'em hell towards the end of the season."

At the time of his departure, Gilliam led the AAPB with a .389 batting average, .478 on-base percentage and .770 slugging percentage. His 1.248 OPS ranked nearly 100 points above second place in the league.

Gilliam was on a tear leading up to his signing. Over his final 10 games with Kansas City, Gilliam hit .465 with a 1.445 OPS, four home runs and 13 RBIs.

"We're getting a really good player back, a really good person back," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "Isiah Gilliam wants to be here; he's proud to be a Monarch. He's part of our family, and we're thrilled to welcome him back."

The former Yankees, Reds and Mariners prospect signed with Tabasco in the LMB before being traded to Durango later in the season. He posted a .239 batting average and .755 OPS across 28 games in Mexico this season.

Gilliam, 28, was a 20th-round draft pick by the Yankees in 2015 out of Chipola College in Florida. He reached Double-A with the Yankees before moving to the Reds as a free agent and cracking Triple-A in 2022.

The Georgia native became a Mariners prospect for the 2023 season and put up the best season of his career: 25 home runs and an .893 OPS over 122 games between Double-A Arkansas and Triple- A Tacoma.

The Monarchs (51-36) clinched a playoff spot Sunday with 13 games left in the regular season.

Tickets for their final weekend homestand of the year are available at Tickets.MonarchsBaseball.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.