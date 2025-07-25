RailCats Hold off Explorers in Back-And-Forth Battle

GARY, Ind.- The Gary SouthShore RailCats (22-45) held off the Sioux City Explorers (43-24) for an 8-6 win, snapping the league leaders' momentum in a tightly contested battle. The back-and-forth affair saw both teams trade punches before the RailCats shut the door late to even the series.

Austin Drury (5-2) entered the game with a streak of 16 consecutive scoreless innings, but LG Castillo's two-run single in the first inning snapped it. The RailCats plated another before the inning finished, putting the X's in a 3-0 hole.

Sioux City waited until the third inning to pick up a run when Kurtis Byrne singled to left, driving in Luis Toribio. D'Shawn Knowles pulled the X's within one the next inning with a solo homer to right field off Spencer Adams (3-7).

Byrne struck again later in the inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Byrne sent a blooper into right-center, knocking in two and giving the Explorers their first lead.

The RailCats loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the fourth for their difference-maker, Jairus Richards. Drury sent him down on strikes, but Castillo reclaimed the lead for Gary SouthShore, blistering a double down the left-field line.

Sioux City's manager Steve Montgomery elected to intentionally walk Marcos Gonzalez, reloading the bases for Jake Guenther, but he bounced into a fielder's choice, sending home two more as the RailCats' lead increased to 7-4.

No one scored again until the top of the sixth inning when Kurtis Byrne singled off the first base bag, driving in his fourth run of the game. Right-hander Jeremy Goins took over for Drury with two outs in the bottom of the frame and allowed an inherited runner to score, putting the RailCats back ahead by three runs.

Henry George extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a double to start the seventh. D'Shawn Knowles moved him over to third and Josh Day singled him home, bringing the Explorers back within two runs.

The X's trailed 8-6 heading into the ninth. Sioux City brought the tying-run to plate, but the RailCats held them scoreless to even the series at a game apiece.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-After having four hits and 15 stolen bases the night before the X's had 12 hits and no stolen bases tonight.

-The X's have a league best 43-24 record and lead Sioux Falls who leaped past Kansas City to second by 3.5 games.

-Henry George reached base for the 20th straight game.

-The Explorers lead the season series against the RailCats 6-2.

-It was the third time the Explorers lost a game when scoring five or more runs. They are 25-3 when scoring five or more.

-Austin Davis saw his eight-game hitting streak snapped.

-Kurtis Byrne had his first four RBI game and the team's third of the season.

