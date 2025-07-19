Goldeyes Drop Series Opener in Extra Innings

LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-37) dropped their eighth consecutive game Friday evening, falling 6-5 in 11 innings to the Lincoln Saltdogs (26-37) at Haymarket Park. The Goldeyes have now lost a league-high 17 one-run games this season.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Rolando Espinosa lifted a deep drive to left that was caught by Roby Enríquez, who made a leaping grab to take away a potential grand slam. Brody Fahr scored on the sacrifice fly to give the Saltdogs a 1-0 lead.

The Goldeyes responded in the second when Ray-Patrick Didder hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to left that scored Matthew Warkentin and put Winnipeg ahead 2-1.

In the third, Jacob Robson tripled and scored on a Tripp Clark single to extend the lead to 3-1. The Goldeyes made it 4-1 in the fourth when Enríquez singled and later came home on a base hit by Kevin García.

Lincoln cut into the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Danny Bautista Jr. drove in two runs with a shallow single to score Max Hewitt and Jack Cone. In the fifth, a passed ball allowed Fahr to score and tie the game at 4-4.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard until the top of the 11th, when pinch-runner Andy Armstrong scored from third base on a passed ball to give Winnipeg a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom half, the Saltdogs tied the game on a bases-loaded walk to Fahr and won it one batter later when Neyfy Castillo hit a sacrifice fly to centre field.

Franny Cobos started for Lincoln and took a no-decision, allowing four runs on eight hits over four innings with a walk and a strikeout. Dylan Castaneda followed with five shutout innings, surrendering just two hits while walking one and striking out three. Jacob Roberts worked two scoreless innings before Peyton Cariaco (W, 1-2) was credited with the win in the 11th.

Derrick Cherry started for Winnipeg and gave up one earned run over three innings. Weston Lombard was first out of the Goldeyes' bullpen and allowed three runs (two earned) over one inning on one hit, three walks, and a strikeout. Joe Jaco followed with a scoreless inning, issuing three walks but keeping Lincoln off the board. Zan Rose handled the bulk of the relief work, pitching 3.1 innings while allowing two hits and striking out two. Tasker Strobel (L, 1-3) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) in the bottom of the 11th.

The series continues Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m. CDT. Right-hander James Bradwell (0-2, 10.61 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg against former Goldeyes pitcher Jhon Vargas (2-2, 6.57 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home Thursday, July 24, when the Chicago Dogs come to Blue Cross Park for a four-game set.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

