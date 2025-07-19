RailCats' Offense Scores 13 Runs, Snap Losing Streak

July 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - A night after letting a late lead slip away, the Gary SouthShore RailCats roared back in dramatic fashion. The RailCats routed the Kane County Cougars 13-6 on Saturday night at the Steel Yard to snap a six-game losing streak.

In the fourth and fifth inning, the RailCats exploded for 10 runs combined between the two frames. Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth, player of the game Xavier Valentin blasted a three-run homer into the Kane County bullpen. After four, Gary led 4-3.

Entering the bottom of the fifth, Gary trailed 5-4. Then with two outs, the 'Cats exploded to a six-run two out rally. Jake Guenther kicked it off with a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs away. The RailCats then picked up three consecutive hits. Marcos Gonzalez, Xavier Valentin and Jairus Richards all drove in runs to make it 10-5 after six.

In the later innings, the 'Cats offense wasn't finished. Gary SouthShore collected 15 hits in total, and secured their first win in the Jeff Isom era. RailCats leading 11-6, LG Castillo and Olivier Basabe drove in RBI singles, slating the final score at 13-6 after eight.

With the win, the RailCats snap the six-game losing skid and improve to 20-44 on the season. Andres Diaz earned the win, working five innings and allowing four earned runs. Denson Hull and Nate Alexander combined to shut the door over the final four frames. The RailCats new manager, Jeff Isom, got his first win with his new club.

The RailCats will aim for four consecutive home series wins in a Sunday afternoon game. First pitch is set for 2:00 C.T. It is Bingo at the Ballpark, purchase tickets on Tixr.com/RailCats or call the box office at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.