RailCats Announce On-Field Leadership Changes

July 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced today that Lamarr Rogers is no longer Field Manager of the organization. Additionally, the RailCats announce Jeff Isom as the fifth field manager in RailCats history.

Rogers took over as the field manager of the RailCats prior to the 2022 season, after long-time manager Greg Tagert departed for a role with the San Francisco Giants organization. In his four seasons with the club, the RailCats had a record of 132-229.

"After careful consideration we have decided that a change in our on-field leadership and direction was necessary," said Joe Eng, RailCats owner. "We thank Lamarr for his efforts over the last three-plus seasons and wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

Pitching Coach Kent Willis has been named interim manager for tonight's game against the Kane County Cougars. Manager Jeff Isom's first official game as manager will be tomorrow, July 19.

Isom was born in Pullman, Washington and went to college at Purdue University where he also played baseball for the Boilermakers. He was selected in the 18th round of the 1993 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

He began his managerial career in 2000, managing the Canton Crocodiles of the Frontier League. Between 2000 and 2006 Isom spent two seasons with Canton, two with Washington Wild Things (Frontier League), two with Joliet JackHammers (Northern League), and one season with Traverse City Beach Bums (Frontier League). From 2007 to 2012, he managed within the Milwaukee Brewers organization before returning to the Frontier League. In 2018, Isom's Joliet Slammers won the Frontier League Championship. In his only season (2024) with the Chicago Dogs, Isom took the team to the East Division Championship series. 

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to the RailCats organization," said Anthony Giammanco, General Manager. "Jeff brings a wealth of experience to our club and has the opportunity to make an impact right away." 

In 20 seasons, Isom's record is 1003-1007, making the playoffs nine times and making it to the league finals five times.  

"Gary has always been on my radar," Isom said. "After managing last year in the American Association and being from Lafayette I enjoyed coming to the Steel Yard and am extremely excited for the future with the organization."

The RailCats play their final series before the All-Star break against the Kane County Cougars. First pitch for tonight is scheduled for 6:45 PM and it is Halfway to Halloween at the ballpark. For tickets visit railcatsbaseball.com or by calling our box office at 219-882-2255.







