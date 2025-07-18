Railroaders Making Noise on the Road

July 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - There is a lot of news recently circling this Cleburne squad. Well now there is even more, with the team feeling good to start the road trip. The Railroaders have three participants in the Home Run Derby coming up next week in Fargo-Moorhead, and Cleburne won their final series at Kane County.

The eight competitors for the Home Run Derby on Monday July 21st in Fargo have been announced, and are very heavily represented by the Railroaders. Kyle Martin, Aaron Altherr, and Steven Rivas all have been chosen to swing for the fences Monday night at 7 p.m. on aabaseball.tv.

Kyle Martin has been leading the league in home runs and RBI for most of the 2025 season. Aaron Altherr had a ridiculous series in Kane County, driving in nine runs, and homering in all three games, and is now tied with Martin in the RBI category, and just two home runs behind. Steven Rivas was a late entry into the all-star game, but he enters with 11 home runs, including a three-homer night vs Lincoln on July 10th.

Now, let's talk about Cleburne winning the series in Kane County against the defending champion Cougars. After dropping the series opener 9-3, Wednesday night was a very tight game. It was tied at four entering the eighth, but the Railroaders put up their biggest inning of the season with nine runs to blow it open and win 13-4. Austin Faith was the story in the series finale, with a complete game three hit shutout in the 8-0 win.

Entering 2025, the Railroaders had never had a nine-inning complete game shutout. Now they have two within two and a half weeks of each other. Another big divisional series awaits with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field this weekend. Remember to watch the Railroaders this weekend on aabaseball.tv, and as well as the all-star game festivities Monday and Tuesday night at 7 p.m., represented very heavily by the Cleburne Railroaders.







American Association Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.