Monarchs Add Catcher Noriega Amidst Career Year

July 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are bringing in a Kansas City native who has been one of the best backstops in the 2025 American Association season.

Kansas City announced the signing of catcher Andres Noriega Friday afternoon. The 24-year-old was acquired to complete a previous transaction with the Kane County Cougars.

Noriega is eligible for his Monarchs debut on Friday night against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

He joins a Monarchs (38-24) team in a heated race for first place in the American Association, just two games back of the Sioux City Explorers.

Noriega and his wife now live in the KC area with one young daughter. The couple are expecting their second child at the end of July.

"Andres already has a young daughter and now has a lot going on. He wanted an opportunity to continue to play professionally while his wife is due" manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He is very grateful for Gary SouthShore and Kane County for allowing him this opportunity to play professionally and be extremely close to his wife, daughter and soon new baby."

He's also made a great impact on the diamond in 2025.

Noriega has already set a new career-high with five home runs in 31 games in 2025. Noriega homered three times in ten days during June with the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

"He hit in the middle of the lineup for Gary SouthShore," Calfapietra said. "We think he can be a solid addition offensively and defensively for us."

Noriega was a crucial part of Kansas City's seven games with Gary SouthShore this season.

The catcher delivered five RBIs in six appearances against Kansas City this season. Noriega tied a season-high three RBIs in a 5-4 win over Kansas City at the U.S. Steel Yard back on July 1st.

He also provided a keen presence behind the plate for the RailCats' pitching staff.

"We thought he was really sound defensively against us," Calfapietra added. "He also had some big time plays with his bat."

Noriega has Triple-A experience during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Colombian-born catcher was called up to Oklahoma City during the 2021 MiLB season.

Kansas City will be Noriega's third different team in the AAPB, first playing for the Sioux Falls Canaries in 2022.







