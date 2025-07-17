Bissonette's Single Pushes Monarchs to Shutout Win

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Hunter McMahon and catcher Joshuan Sandoval

FARGO, N.D. - Josh Bissonette broke a 0-0 tie with a two-run single in the ninth and three pitchers combined to throw a shutout as the Kansas City Monarchs topped the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 2- 0 Thursday afternoon from Newman Outdoor Field.

Bissonnette's game-winning hit came with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. It was the only run-scoring play in a pitchers' duel -- neither side managed an extra-base hit in the game.

Blake Goldsberry threw six scoreless innings for Kansas City in one of his best outings as a Monarch.

Jeff Hakanson struck out four while putting up zeroes in the seventh and eighth. Hunter McMahon tossed a hitless ninth to earn the save.

The win moves the Monarchs (38-24) within 1.5 games of first-place Sioux City in the American Association West. The explorers face Lincoln Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

RedHawks starter Kyle Crigger had his best outing of the year, throwing seven shutout innings.

Colten Davis tossed a scoreless eighth before Parker Harm allowed the two Monarchs runs in the ninth.

Bissonette went 2-for-3 and Blake Rutherford earned a 2-for-4 day to lead the way for Kansas City offensively.

UP NEXT

Both teams travel south to Kansas City for a three-game series at Legends Field over the weekend.

It's the teams' final three games before the All-Star break. The series starts Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Fans can watch every Monarchs home game on KSMO-TV channel 62.

