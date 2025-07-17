Hansel Shuts Down RailCats

July 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Oconomowoc, WI) After falling in the first two games of the series, the Lake Country DockHounds had an opportunity to take the series a day early against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The two pitchers, Spencer Adams for Gary and Luke Hansel for Lake Country, were in a rematch with this being the sixth game in a row between the two clubs in the past week.

In the second inning the DockHounds sent up 10 batters. Starting off with a solo home run from Ryan Hernandez, another long ball would follow by Aaron Hill that scored two rubs. Derek Maiben and Brian Rey also finsished the inning with RBIs.

Spencer Adams would battle and get through six innings without any more harm done, the DockHounds would score one more unearned run before Adams left in the sixth from a ground rule double.

Brian O'Keefe hit his first home run with his new club in the seventh and Hernandez would take one more run on an automatic double in the eighth. Luke Hansel used just over 100 pitches and faced 32 batters going the distance for just the second time in DockHounds history. Hansel allowed just five hits, no walks, and struck out seven for his seventh win. The final score was 8-0.

One more game between these two teams and it will be an early one at 11:05 AM. RHP Ernesto Zaragoza will make his second start since becoming a RailCat and the 'Hounds will turn to fellow right-hander Connor Fenlong.

