Canaries Sweep Winnipeg, Hasty Breaks Franchise Saves Record

July 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries capped a three-game series sweep of Winnipeg with a 4-3 victory on Thursday, earning their fifth consecutive win as Charlie Hasty became the franchise's all-time leader in saves.

The Goldeyes jumped out to a 3-0 lead but it was all Birds the rest of the way. Jordan Barth drilled a solo homerun in the bottom of the second inning and Calvin Estrada tied the game with a two-run shot in the third. A go-ahead RBI single from Trevor Achenbach in the sixth inning proved to be the difference.

Seth Miller scattered four hits over six innings while Kody Dalen, Ryan Richardson, and Hasty combined to toss three scoreless innings of relief. Hasty faced the minimum in the top of the ninth, needing just five pitches to earn his 48th career save and break the previous team record held by Aaron Cotter.

Estrada led the offense with three hits as the Canaries improved to 36-25 overall. The Birds open a three-game series at Sioux City on Friday at 7:05pm.







