Lake Country Scores Seven Unanswered to Defeat RailCats

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats faced off against the Lake Country DockHounds for the fifth straight time, the second time from Ococomowoc, Wisconsin. The red-hot Peyton Long faced off against Dominic Cancellieri.

After Jairus Richards worked a walk and stole base number 38 for the franchise record, Elvis Peralta slugged a ball over the center field wall for his first home run of the season. The RailCats led 2-0.

Lake Country scored when their all-star Daunte Stuart singled by pulling a ball into left field to cut the 'Cats lead in half. Ryan Hernandez gave Lake Country the lead with a soft single that fell just to the right of the third base line scoring two runs.

With the lead at 3-2, Lake Country was able to score four insurance runs two from Braedon Blackford's triple and two more when Ray Zuberer crushed a ball over the right field wall.

The final was 7-3 Lake Country. The RailCats and the DockHounds will meet up again at 6:35 for game three of the series. The game will feature Spencer Adams against Luke Hansel. The game will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr and WE.FM 95.9.







