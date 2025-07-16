Monarchs Swept in Doubleheader

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Junior Cerda

FARGO, N.D. - Grant Gambrell delivered a solid start in the nightcap, but the Kansas City Monarchs fell in both games of a doubleheader against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Tuesday night from Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks used a five-run third inning to take the opener 5-0 and never trailed in a 3-1 victory in the finale.

Kansas City (37-23) remains in second place in the American Association West, one game back of first-place Sioux City.

Orlando RodrÃ-guez threw a complete-game shutout in the opening game, allowing just four hits across seven innings of work.

Monarchs starter Ashton Goudeau allowed five runs, all on two-out hits in the fifth. Dillon Thomas delivered a two-run double, José Sermo knocked an RBI single, and Brendon Dadson hit a two-run home run to make it 5-0.

Junior Cerda got the last six outs of the opener for Kansas City without allowing a run.

The RedHawks jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first inning of the second game, pushing across a run on a fielder's choice before an RBI single from Lamar Sparks.

Gambrell locked in from then on, allowing just those two runs across five innings of work. He gave up five hits and two walks while striking out six in his second start as a Monarch.

Kansas City scored their lone run of the doubleheader in the third inning of game two. Ryan Leitch scored on a sacrifice fly from John Nogowski.

The RedHawks added a run on an RBI single from Michael Hallquist in the sixth inning to bring the game to its final score.

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Fargo-Moorhead meet for the third game of their series Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Josh Hendrickson will pitch for the Monarchs against Fargo-Moorhead's Jake Dykhoff. Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.

