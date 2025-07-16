Saltdogs Snap Skid with Win over X's

July 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - Greg Loukinen pitched seven innings and led the Lincoln Saltdogs to a 6-4 win over the Sioux City Explorers, Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs scored five, second inning runs, and held on to snap their five-game losing streak. Brody Fahr drove in two runs and ran his consecutive on-base streak to 25 straight games.

Lincoln (25-35) scored six runs off seven hits and committed three errors. Sioux City (38-22) plated four runs with eight hits and had two errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-six minutes, in front of 2,307 fans.

The Saltdogs took the lead in the bottom of the second. With one out, facing Sioux City starter Peniel Otano, Drew DeVine reached on an error. Then, Rolando Espinosa singled. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Kyle Battle grounded to second, scoring DeVine, to make it 1-0. The next batter, Brody Fahr, singled, driving in Espinosa, to make it 2-0, plus extended his on-base streak. Then, Griffin Everitt singled and Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a walk. Jack Cone reached on a base on balls, bringing home Fahr, to make it 3-0. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo, hit a single, scoring Everitt and Bautista, Jr., to make it a 5-0, Lincoln lead.

In the bottom of the third, Rolando Espinosa delivered a one-out single, then stole second. Two batters later, Brody Fahr singled, scoring Espinosa, to make the score 6-0.

Sioux City got on the board in the top of the sixth. With one out, Henry George singled, off Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen. Then, Zac Vooletich singled. Josh Day delivered a single, driving in George, to make it a 6-1 game.

The Explorers made it interesting in the top of the eighth. Austin Davis led off with a bunt single, then stole second and took third on an errant throw from first base. Then, Henry George singled, scoring Davis, to make it 6-2. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Connor Langrell. Two batters later, Josh Day reached on an error. Then, Nick Shumpert hit a bouncing ball to short. Day was safe at second, however, a 6-4-3 put out at first brought home George, to make the score 6-3. The next batter, Oswaldo Tovalin, singled, scoring Day, to make it 6-4.

In the top of the ninth, Langrell retired the first two batters before Austin Davis reached on an error. A wild pitch moved Davis to second. However, Langrell got Henry George to ground out to second base, for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (5-4) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up three runs off seven hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter. Connor Langrell pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one run off one hit and struck out one.

Sioux City starter Peniel Otano (1-5) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up six runs off seven hits, struck out three and walked two. Ben DeTaeye pitched 2.0 innings and struck out one. Zac Addkison pitched 1.0 inning, struck out two and walked three.

Offensively for Lincoln, Jack Cone was 0-for-3 with an RBI. Neyfy Castillo went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-3. Kyle Battle was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Brody Fahr went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.

For the Explorers, Henry George was 2-for-5 and drove in one run. Josh Day and Oswaldo Tovalin both went 1-for-4 with a run batted in.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night. RHP Johnny Blake (3-2, 5.09 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Angel Macaure (1-0, 1.00 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240AM with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday night's game is " Wiener Wednesday". Fans may purchase $2 Fairbury Brand Hot Dogs and play "Baseball Bingo", sponsored by Fairbury Brand. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.