RailCats Fall Just Short in Extras

July 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) - One night after an 8-6 offensive showcase, the Gary SouthShore RailCats found themselves in a pitchers' duel that slipped away in extra innings, falling 2-1 to the Sioux City Explorers on Saturday at the Steel Yard.

Gary struck first in the opening inning, off the bat of Jairus Richards. Richards caught a high fastball and delivered a 388 foot home run over the right-center wall. The solo homer was the only run of the contest for Gary, as the 'Cats went scoreless over the following nine innings.

Despite tallying seven hits, including doubles by LG Castillo and Marcos Gonzalez, Gary stranded 10 runners and couldn't capitalize on late scoring chances. Gary starter Andres Diaz had a stellar outing, going eight innings while allowing just one earned run. His only run allowed came in the third off a Zac Vooletich RBI single.

The Sioux City starter also pitched a great game. Kyle Marman went eight innings, allowing one run on seven hits. In the 10th, the Explorers scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kurtis Byrne. Then, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth and the winning run at second, Sioux City closer Felix Cepada closed the door and delivered the final out.

The RailCats fall to 22-46 and host the series finale on Sunday with RHP Peyton Long making the start against LHP Jered Wetherbee. The finale is Methodist Hospitals Kids T-Shirt Giveaway Day. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 and tickets will be available on www.tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







