Canaries Power Past Lake Country for Third Consecutive Win

July 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Mike Hart and Drey Dirksen each homered Saturday night as the Sioux Falls Canaries rallied past Lake Country 6-2 at the Bird Cage.

The DockHounds opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the third inning and held a 1-0 lead for most of the evening. But the Birds erupted for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to move in front for good. Hart's homerun was a solo shot to tie the game. Jordan Barth followed with a double and later scored on a base hit by Scott Combs. Dirksen then blasted his first professional home run, a two-run blast, to put Sioux Falls in front 4-1 after seven innings.

Calvin Estrada extended the lead in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch. Lake Country pushed across an unearned run in the ninth but could get no closer.

Estrada led the offense with two hits while Tanner Brown allowed a run over six innings. The Canaries, now 40-27 overall, will look to sweep the four-game series Sunday afternoon at 4:05pm.







