Chicago Outduels Goldeyes in Pitchers' Battle

July 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes' James Bradwell on the mound

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-40) dropped their league-leading 19th one-run game of the season Saturday evening at Blue Cross Park, falling 2-1 in ten innings to the Chicago Dogs (38-30).

The Goldeyes scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Matthew Warkentin singled to left field to score Max Murphy, giving Winnipeg a 1-0 advantage.

Chicago tied the game in the top of the sixth as Jacob Teter singled to centre, plating Henry Kusiak.

With neither side able to break the deadlock through nine innings, the Dogs capitalized in extras. In the top of the tenth, courtesy runner Andy Nelson advanced to third base and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field from Reggie Pruitt Jr., putting Chicago ahead 2-1. The Goldeyes were unable to respond in the bottom half.

James Bradwell earned a no-decision in an ultra-quality start, tossing seven innings while allowing just one run on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Tasker Strobel kept the game tied with two scoreless innings, walking one. Ryder Yakel (L, 2-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering the unearned winning run in the tenth and striking out one.

Chicago starter John Baker also took a no-decision, working six innings and giving up one run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. From the bullpen, Brock Bell threw one inning, allowing two hits and striking out one. Jacob DeLabio (W, 5-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, giving up two hits and fanning two. JC Keys (S, 3) notched the save with a perfect tenth, striking out one.

The Goldeyes will look to salvage a split in the four-game set when the series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. CDT. Luke Boyd (2-7, 4.53 ERA) gets the start for Winnipeg after picking up a win his last time out, while Chicago counters with right-hander Dwayne Marshall (1-1, 5.72 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

