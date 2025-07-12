RailCats Add Pitcher and Catcher

(Gary, IN) After a 4-1 win last night against the First-Place Lake Country DockHounds to extend their winning streak to three games, the Gary SouthShore RailCats made some moves to their roster. The 'Cats announced the signing of RHP Ernesto Zaragoza and catcher Xavier Valentin.

Zaragoza is 32 years old and was drafted out of high school in 2010 by the Seattle Mariners. The right-hander would go on to pitch in the Pecos League in 2014 and in the Frontier League in 2015 with the Washington WildThings. Zaragoza was with in Mexico from 2016 to 2024 pitching in 79 games with a 4.26 ERA and struck out 224.

Valentin, the son of 16-year Major Leaguer Jose Valentin, is 24 years old from Puerto Rico. Valentin was selected in the 19th round of the 2018 draft by the Texas Rangers out of Leadership Christian Academy. Valentin was with the Rangers until 2022 and last year played with the New Jersey Jackals in the Frontier League. He hit three home runs, stole 11 bases and has thrown out 30% of base runners in his professional career.

The RailCats also announced that Marcos Gonzalez will return after smacking a career-high in home runs and RBIs last year in his second year in Gary.

Tonight is First Responder's Night and the first pitch is scheduled for 4:00. Zaragoza will be on the mound making his 'Cats debut facing RHP Kelvan Pilot. The RailCats looking to win their fourth game in a row.







