Weather Threat Postpones Explorers and Railroaders

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Sioux City Explorers and Cleburne Railroaders were set to play game two of the three game series in Texas Saturday night, but the threat of severe weather postponed the game until Sunday July 13 at LaModerna Field in Cleburne. The two teams will now play two seven inning ball games beginning Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after game one.

The Explorers are currently on a nine game three city road trip and are sitting at 36-21 on the season tied for first in the West Division of the American Association and are 3-1 on the road trip. Following the stop in Texas the team will be off Monday July 14 and travel to Lincoln to begin a three-game series Tuesday night July 15 at 7:05 p.m. Sioux City returns home Friday night July 18 to face the Sioux Falls Canaries at 7:05 p.m.

The pitching matchups for game one will feature LHP Austin Drury (4-1, 3.81) going for Sioux City facing RHP Dakota Chalmers (0-0, 1.92) for Cleburne while game two LHP Jared Wetherbee (7-1, 2.44) for the Explorers will square off against RHP Mike Shawaryn (2-7, 5.21) for the Railroaders. The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

