Another Late-Inning Rally Leads Chicago Over Lincoln

July 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska- The Chicago Dogs scored fours runs in the top of the ninth and defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 8-5, Saturday night at Haymarket Park. Chicago has claimed the three-game series, plus the season series over Lincoln. The Saltdogs will try to salvage the final game of the weekend set, Sunday afternoon.

Chicago (32-25) scored eight runs with ten hits and committed two errors. Lincoln (24-34) had five runs off nine hits and had two errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-one minutes, in front of 4,206 fans.

The Dogs took the lead in the top of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Franny Cobos, Dusty Stroup hit a bouncing ball to third, and reached on an error, then took second base, on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Jacob Maiben singled, scoring Stroup, to make it a 1-0 Chicago lead.

Lincoln tied the game in the bottom of the second. Spencer Henson led off the inning, against Chicago starter Bryce Schaum, and hit a solo home run to center field, to tie the game at 1-1.

Chicago recaptured the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Saltdogs reliever Dylan Beck, Jacob Teter delivered a one-out single. Then, Dusty Stroup singled, and an error in center field, advanced the base runners to second and third. The next batter, Chance Sisco, drew a walk. Two batters later, Matt Scolan hit a two-RBI single, plating Teter and Stroup, to make it a 3-1 Chicago lead.

The Saltdogs fought back and took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brody Fahr hit a chopper to third and reached on an error, against Chicago reliever Dwayne Marshall. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa, drew a walk, to load the bases. Then, Neyfy Castillo hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Fahr, to make it 3-2. Spencer Henson singled, scoring Bautista, Jr., to tie the game at 3-3. Then, Griffin Everitt singled, scoring Espinosa, to make it a 4-3, Lincoln lead.

The Dogs tied the game in the top of the eighth. Jacob Teter led off with a walk. A fly ball by Dusty Stroup to deep center field advanced Teter to second. Two batters later, Jacob Maiben singled, scoring Teter, to tie the game at 4-4.

Lincoln recaptured the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Chicago reliever Zach Davidson, Neyfy Castillo led off with a walk, then stole second base. Two batters later, Griffin Everitt hit a double down the right field line, scoring Castillo, and giving Lincoln a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Lincoln brought in Matt Mullenbach to close out the game. However, fate was not on his side. Chicago's Andy Nelson led off with a single. Then, Howard Rodriquez singled and stole second. The next batter, Reggie Pruitt, Jr. singled, scoring Nelson, to tie the game at 5-5. The next batter, Henry Kusiak hit a three-run home run to left field, putting Chicago up, 8-5.

Chicago brought in closer Jacob DeLabio in the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Battle led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then stole second base. The next batter, Brody Fahr, struck out looking. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, and stole second. However, DeLabio got Rolando Espinosa to pop out to shortstop, and got Neyfy Castillo to fly out to right field, to end the game.

Dogs starter Bryce Schaum pitched 5.0 innings, giving up one run off four hits and struck out two. Dwayne Marshall pitched 0.2 innings, yielding three runs off three hits and walked two. Zach Davidson (2-0) earned the win in relief, pitching 2.1 innings, giving up one run off one hit, struck out six and walked two. Jacob DeLabio earned the save (9). He pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Franny Cobos pitched 5.0 innings, giving up one unearned run off two hits, struck out four and walked one. Dylan Beck pitched 3.0 innings, gave up three runs off four hits, struck out three and walked two. Matt Mullenbach (2-3) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up four runs off four hits.

Offensively for Chicago, Reggie Pruitt, Jr. was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Henry Kusiak was 1-for-5 with a three-run home run. Jacob Maiben was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Matt Scolan went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

For Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-5. Neyfy Castillo was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Spencer Henson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Griffin Everitt was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

The final game of the series is Sunday afternoon. RHP Jhon Vargas (2-1, 6.60 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Jack Nedrow (0-1, 2.31 ERA) will take the mound for Chicago. First pitch will be 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Sunday's game is " Family Funday Sunday". Fans may purchase 1 Upper Reserved Game Ticket, 1 Fairbury Brand Hot Dog, 1 Bag of Chips & 1 Pepsi Fountain Soda for only $17, and may upgrade to a Lower Reserved seat for $3 more. Plus, it's " Signature Sunday" with pregame player autographs sponsored by Wild Dutchman Sunflower Seeds. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.