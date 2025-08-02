RailCats Defeated 12-1 against DockHounds

(Gary, IN) Back at the Steel Yard for Witch and Wizards Night, the Gary SouthShore RailCats were overwhelmed by the Lake Country DockHounds, falling 12-1 on Saturday.

After three scoreless innings, the DockHounds exploded for seven runs in the fourth and never looked back. Lake Country racked up 20 hits, including eight doubles, as every starter recorded at least one hit. Lake Country then tacked on five more runs across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The DockHounds were one hit short of reaching the franchise record for most hits in a game.

In the fourth, the DockHounds had 10 batters come to the plate and recorded 9 of its 20 hits in the fourth inning alone. Peyton Long was charged with the loss after 3.2 innings of work, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits. Long falls to 4-6 on the season and now holds a 4.47 ERA after Saturday's start.

Offensively the RailCats stranded 13 runners on-base. Over the last two games Gary SouthShore has stranded 23 runners on the basepaths and will search for a bounce back performance on Sunday.

The RailCats and DockHounds will square off on Sunday for a 2:00 P.M first pitch in the series finale. The RailCats will play one more home game on Sunday before a six-game road trip takes place in Cleburne, Texas against their division rivals.







