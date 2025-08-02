Monarchs Post 18 Strikeouts to Beat Canaries

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Daniel Martinez and catcher Ryan Leitch

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Behind their best pitching performance of the year, the Kansas City Monarchs silenced the Sioux Falls Canaries, 2-1, at Legends Field on Saturday night.

Daniel Martinez delivered a joint-season-high nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings before three Monarchs relievers combined to close out the win.

Kansas City (42-32) delivered 18 strikeouts in the victory. It was the second-most strikeouts by the Monarchs in a single game all season

"This was a great team win," said Steffon Moore, who threw scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

"We picked up some momentum, now we've got to keep it going."

Josh Bortka tossed a scoreless sixth to bridge the gap to Moore. Hunter McMahon got the final three outs to earn the save.

Martinez (5-5) was perfect his first time through the lineup card. The former Triple-A arm delivered six strikeouts in the first eight batters faced.

"Daniel was moving really well," Moore said. "His fastball was playing up; he controlled the zone. He established the zone and that helps us relievers."

Martinez battled through the lineup a second time. He worked around runners at first and second in the fourth inning, then struck out a pair in the fifth to close his outing.

The bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth. Robbie Glendinning led off the frame with a single and stole second base. Blake Rutherford lobbed a single to right field which right-fielder Josh Rehwaldt bobbled. The error allowed Glendinning to score the game's opening run.

Moore stepped in to keep Kansas City's 1-0 lead afloat. The southpaw sailed through a scoreless seventh inning, then struck out the side in the eighth.

"Me and [pitching coach] Matt Hall made an adjustment with my extension, so shoutout to Matt," Moore said. "My body was moving well from there, I felt good tonight."

Kansas City plated a crucial insurance run in the seventh inning. John Nogowski sparked the frame with a leadoff double to left-center field. Nogowski finished 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Josh Bissonette drove in KC's second run. The All-Star shortstop poked an opposite-field single to score Nogowski and make it 2-0.

Sioux Falls (42-31) got on the board in the ninth inning off a Calvin Estrada solo home run.

McMahon buckled down from there, fanning the last three batters in the ninth inning to leave the tying run at second base.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Canaries play for all the marbles on Sunday afternoon. Ashton Goudeau starts for Kansas City against Sioux Falls' Ryan Zimmerman at 1:05 pm.

