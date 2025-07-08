Dockhounds Overwhelm Cougars 10-4 in Series Opener

July 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Lake Country Dockhounds struck early in often in what ended up being a game stopped in the seventh inning due to rain in a 10-4 victory over the Kane County Cougars Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Chris Mazza (3-6) had a costly error throwing the ball to first on a bunt from Adam Cootway in the second inning. The ball wound up in the Cougars (24-29) bullpen and scored two for the Dockhounds (30-21), giving them an early 2-0 lead. Cootway would end up on third base after the error, and scored himself after Ray Zuberer hit a sacrifice fly to center field making the score 3-0.

After the Dockhounds tacked on another run in the top of the third to extend the lead 4-0, the Cougars showed signs of life in the bottom of the inning. Trendon Craig doubled himself aboard to start it off and was singled in by Josh Allen on the next at-bat to cut the lead to 4-1. Todd Lott would then pick up his 27th RBI of the season, singling in Josh Allen and halving the lead to 4-2.

However, the Dockhounds starter Kyle Lobstein (1-1) locked in and retired the next nine Cougars in order. Ultimately, Lake Country would score the next five runs of the game unanswered. Two of them came in the top of the fifth when Imanol Vargas smashed a 2-run homer over the right field wall to extend the lead to 6-2. Then in the sixth, Ryan Hernandez cleared the bases with a 2-run double, giving Lake Country a commanding 8-3 lead. Vargas then stepped up and drove in his third RBI of the game with a double that scored Hernandez, increasing the score to 9-3. Kane County found some life again in the bottom of the 6th. After a pair of singles by Armond Upshaw and Claudio Finol, Nick Dalesandro grounded a ball through the left side of the infield that scored both runs, and creeped the Cougars closer 9-4.

The Dockhounds increased their lead to 10-4 in the seventh however when former Cougar Hayden Dunhurst hit a sacrifice fly that scored Zuberer. The Cougars started the bottom of the seventh with Allen being hit by a pitch, but that is when the rain started to come down. Ultimately, the game was called after the delay and since it was past the fifth inning, the Dockhounds were awarded the win with a 10-4 victory.

The Cougars are scheduled to face the Dockhounds in game two of the series tomorrow morning at 11:30 AM at Northwestern Medicine Field. Kane County will have righty Westin Muir (4.24) against Lake Country righty Brett Conine (4.22). For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.