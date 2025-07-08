Birds Down Winnipeg Behind Henry's Big Night

July 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg, MB - Jabari Henry went 4-for-5 and drove in four in his return to the Canary lineup as Sioux Falls topped Winnipeg 12-5 Tuesday night at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes struck first with a two-run homerun in the bottom of the first but Peter Zimmermann responded with an RBI single in the top of the second. Winnipeg added a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half, though Henry brought the Birds back within one with an RBI single in the third.

The Goldeyes scored twice more in the fourth inning, aided by a pair of Sioux Falls fielding errors but the Birds answered with ten unanswered runs the rest of the way.

Henry homered in the fifth to ignite the comeback and Mike Hart followed with a three-run blast to give Sioux Falls the lead for good. Josh Rehwaldt added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to extend the lead to 7-5.

Calvin Estrada crushed a two-run homerun in the eighth and Henry added a two-run single in the ninth. Another run came home on a Winnipeg throwing error.

Five Canaries recorded multi-hit games and Thomas Dorminy improved to 7-0 on the season, his seven wins tied for the most in the American Association. Sioux Falls (30-23) will look to clinch the three-game series Wednesday at 6:30 pm.







