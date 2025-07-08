Eight Run Fifth Leads to Fargo Win

July 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats couldn't keep their momentum rolling, falling 10-3 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday night at the Steel Yard.

Despite putting together eight hits, the RailCats were overwhelmed by a massive fifth inning from Fargo-Moorhead, who scored eight runs to break a 1-1 tie. Gary starter Deyni Olivero allowed nine runs.

However, only two of these runs were earned over 4.1 innings of work. Olivero was primed to have a great outing, but two crucial errors in the fifth cost the 'Cats the game.

The outburst in the fifth came when Jose Sermo launched a two-rbi double after an error, which really blew the contest open. Sermo finished 3-for-5, and knocked in four RBIs on the night.

Offensively, Gary found some life in the middle innings. Ernny Ordonez drove in a run which scored Jake Guenther from third. Olivier Basabe also added an RBI single in the fourth. In the sixth, Jake Guenther sent his 17th RBI of the year on a bloop shot to right field.

Fargo starter Tyler Jandron earned the win, pitching seven innings while allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out six.

With the loss, Gary drops to 15-38 on the season and looks to bounce back in the second game of the series on Wednesday night at the Steel Yard for Pierogi Night! Tickets can be purchased on Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.