Monarchs Starter Goddard Heads to Mexican League

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A former Jayhawks star is heading from the Kansas City Monarchs to Mexico.

Righty starter Jackson Goddard has had his contract transferred to the Aceros de Monclova of the Mexican League, the Monarchs announced Tuesday.

Goddard is the ninth 2025 Monarch to have their contract transferred to an affiliated or Mexican League organization. The Monarchs have had 16 players signed by MiLB or LMB clubs in the last calendar year.

In his second year with Kansas City, Goddard struck out 57 batters across nine starts and 46 innings of work. He posted three quality starts, at one point striking out at least seven batters in four straight outings.

"Jackson's been pitching really really well, getting deep in ball games," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "You take out a couple of innings in his last three or four outings, he's probably pitching the best out of anyone in the league. He's had some dominating performances. We're excited to see him get rewarded for it with a great opportunity over in Mexico."

Goddard pitched at KU from 2016 to 2018, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors his sophomore year in 2017. The right-hander delivered a 4.29 ERA in 16 games (12 starts) that season.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native was KU's Opening Day starter in 2018, earning a 4.10 ERA in 10 starts.

He turned heads against high-level competition, including striking out 11 batters against Oklahoma and posting seven straight Ks to start an outing against Oklahoma State.

A third-round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of KU, Goddard reached Double-A Amarillo in 2023. The right-hander struck out 30 batters in 24.2 innings of work, helping the Sod Poodles to a Texas League championship.

A dependable starter with the Monarchs in 2024, Goddard ranked second on the team with 86.2 innings pitched and 88 strikeouts.

The Monarchs are at home Tuesday through Thursday facing the Sioux City Explorers, who are tied with Kansas City for first place in the American Association West. Fans can watch every Monarchs home game on KSMO-TV Channel 62.

