Monarchs Drop Opener to Explorers

July 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Daniel Martinez shoved in his return to the Kansas City Monarchs' rotation, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Sioux City Explorers. The Explorers downed the Monarchs, 4-2, at Legends Field on Tuesday night.

Martinez spun a quality start in his first start since June 18th. Martinez delivered 6.1 innings, allowed just four hits and fanned four Explorers' batters.

The result moves Sioux City into first place in the American Association West Division, one game ahead of the Monarchs.

The Explorers (34-20) started strong with a two-run first inning. RBI base hits by Zac Vooletich and Josh Day gave the Explorers a two-run cushion.

That would be all the visitors got against Martinez (3-4). The right-hander dialed in from there to record four consecutive scoreless innings.

The Monarchs (32-20) got on the comeback trail in the fourth inning. Ross Adolph sniped an RBI single to center field, plating Robbie Glendinning.

Adolph's 18th RBI of the season cut the Sioux City lead to 2-1. The center fielder headlined the night for KC's bats with a 2-for-4 day.

Kansas City was kept flat by left-handed starter Jared Wetherbee (7-1). The X's southpaw hurled six innings of one-run ball, striking out six.

The Explorers pulled away late with two ninth-inning runs. Vooletich started with a solo home run, Nick Shumpert notched an RBI single to make it 4-1 Sioux City.

The Monarchs rallied late against star closer Felix Cepeda. Ryan Leitch lobbed an RBI single to left- center field to bring the winning run to the plate.

Cepeda kept his cool and induced a flyout to seal his league-leading 14th save.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs look to even up the series with the Explorers on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. Ashton Goudeau opens for Kansas City against Sioux City's Peniel Otaño.

