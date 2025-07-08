2025 BeerFest Is Here, and Tickets Are Going Quick

Sports stats

AA Lincoln Saltdogs

2025 BeerFest Is Here, and Tickets Are Going Quick

July 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release


Every year, the annual Haymarket Park BeerFest features dozens of breweries and over a hundred different varieties of beers and adult beverages to sample. Upon entry, you will receive a sampling mug, and every brewery tent will provide 5oz samples of their beers on hand.

All BeerFest tickets include a Lincoln Saltdogs game ticket to that night's game - Lincoln Saltdogs vs Sioux City Explorers @ 6:05pm.

PERKS 1000 Tickets - once they're gone, they're gone

90 Minute VIP Entry - Only 300 VIP tickets available

Expanded Area - More room, less hassle

Dog Dollars for VIP - $10 voucher for food, drink, and beer

PRICING VIP Tickets - $47 Gates open at 3:30 PM. Limited availability

Standard Tickets - $27 Gates open at 5:00 PM. Price goes up to $37 the day of event

Saltdogs Ticket Holders - Eligible for a $10 discount on presale general admission BeerFest tickets (normally $27, now $17) or presale VIP BeerFest tickets (normally $47, now $37). Call or email the Box Office to receive your discount: tickesaltdogs.com / (402) 474-2255

Tickets typically sell quick. Grab yours today!

Check out the Lincoln Saltdogs Statistics



American Association Stories from July 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Lincoln Saltdogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central