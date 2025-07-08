2025 BeerFest Is Here, and Tickets Are Going Quick

July 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Every year, the annual Haymarket Park BeerFest features dozens of breweries and over a hundred different varieties of beers and adult beverages to sample. Upon entry, you will receive a sampling mug, and every brewery tent will provide 5oz samples of their beers on hand.

All BeerFest tickets include a Lincoln Saltdogs game ticket to that night's game - Lincoln Saltdogs vs Sioux City Explorers @ 6:05pm.

PERKS 1000 Tickets - once they're gone, they're gone

90 Minute VIP Entry - Only 300 VIP tickets available

Expanded Area - More room, less hassle

Dog Dollars for VIP - $10 voucher for food, drink, and beer

PRICING VIP Tickets - $47 Gates open at 3:30 PM. Limited availability

Standard Tickets - $27 Gates open at 5:00 PM. Price goes up to $37 the day of event

Saltdogs Ticket Holders - Eligible for a $10 discount on presale general admission BeerFest tickets (normally $27, now $17) or presale VIP BeerFest tickets (normally $47, now $37). Call or email the Box Office to receive your discount: tickesaltdogs.com / (402) 474-2255

