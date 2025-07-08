Monarchs Ink Two Dynamic Players

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are making two important signings to start their second half of the season.

The Monarchs announced the return of right-handed pitcher Josh Bortka and the signing of lefty bat Alex McGarry on Tuesday afternoon. Both are eligible for Tuesday night's game against the Sioux City Explorers.

The winner of this week's Sioux City-Kansas City series determines who will be first place in the American Association's West Division.

Bortka returns to the Monarchs following a brief stint with the Minnesota Twins' organization.

The 25-year-old began the 2025 season with the Monarchs. Bortka hurled a scoreless inning and two-thirds in his lone appearance.

"He was a dynamic arm when we got him," Joe Calfapietra, Kansas City's eighth-year field manager, said. "We're expecting him to pick up right where he left off."

Bortka, a Kansas City, Missouri-native, boasted a 2.96 ERA for the Central Missouri Mules in his college career.

The reliever commands the zone with an excellent fastball and features a wipeout slider.

"His velocity and slider is really, really good," Calfapietra said. "We want him to be one of the back- end bullpen guys."

The Monarchs acquired McGarry from the Gary SouthShore RailCats for a player to be named later and cash considerations.

McGarry featured for the Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, in 2024.

"We were looking for a left-handed bat and experience, he's going to bring both of those to the table," Calfapietra said. "He has experience in this league, he has Triple-A experience."

McGarry joined the American Association in 2024 with the Kane County Cougars. The 27-year-old was part of a Cougars team that won the 2024 Miles Wolff Cup with an undefeated playoff run.

The Vancouver, Washington-native began the 2025 AAPB season with the Chicago Dogs. He delivered an .817 OPS and a .297 batting average in 39 games.

"We feel he's a guy who can eventually hit in the middle of the lineup," Calfapietra mentioned. "We think he can be very big for us."

McGarry was teammates with current Monarchs pitcher Grant Gambrell at Oregon State. He signed with the Reds as a UDFA in 2020.







