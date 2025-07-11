RedHawks Rally Past Canaries in Fargo

July 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries jumped out to an early lead but Fargo-Moorhead responded with seven unanswered runs to claim a 9-3 victory on Friday.

Mike Hart opened the scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and Jordan Barth added an RBI single in the second.

The RedHawks tied the game with a two-run single in the third but Sioux Falls regained the lead in the fourth on a sacrifice groundout from Barth.

From there it was all Fargo-Moorhead as the RedHawks tied the game with a solo home run in the fifth, added two runs in the sixth, three more in the seventh and one in the eighth to pull away.

Josh Rehwaldt led the Canaries offensively with three hits as Sioux Falls dips to 31-25 on the season. The two teams continue their three-game series Saturday at 6:00 pm.







American Association Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.