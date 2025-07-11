Monarchs Smoke Goldeyes for Doubleheader Sweep

Kansas City Monarchs' Josh Hendrickson on the mound

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Facing a tough opponent and smoky conditions, the Kansas City Monarchs earned a doubleheader sweep over the Winnipeg Goldeyes Friday night from Blue Cross Park.

Kansas City won the opener 5-3, finishing a game from June 8 that had been suspended in the third inning. The Monarchs edged Winnipeg 1-0 in the nightcap.

The wins pull the Monarchs (35-21) to within a half-game of first place in the American Association West.

It was one of the best days of the season for the Monarchs pitching staff.

Blake Goldsberry earned the win in the first game, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on a Max Murphy home run. Josh Hendrickson delivered six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in the nightcap.

Hunter McMahon earned the save in both games, getting the final two outs of game one and tossing the last inning of game two.

The Monarchs were winning the first game 2-1 in the third when it was suspended due to rain over a month ago. They wasted no time adding on to their lead Friday, scoring three runs in a nine-batter fourth inning.

Monarchs' outfielder Alex McGarry, who was playing for Chicago when the game began, delivered an RBI single fourth. Ross Adolph added his own RBI knock, part of a three-hit day for former Astros prospect.

The Murphy home run was the only blemish against Goldsberry, who earned a strikeout to strand two runners in the first at-bat of the day. McMahon took over during the ninth inning, needing just three pitches to close the door.

Blake Rutherford scored the only run of the nightcap in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from McGarry. Goldeyes starter Mitchell Lambson was handed a tough-luck loss, throwing all seven innings with just the one run allowed.

The finale was Hendrickson's second double-digit strikeout performance of the year after a 15- strikeout night against the Goldeyes from Blue Cross Park on June 7.

