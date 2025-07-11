Explorers Edge Railroaders in Tense 7-6 Finish

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Sioux City Explorers (36-21) built a five-run cushion and leaned on late-game poise to fend off the Cleburne Railroaders (28-28) in a nail-biting 7-6 victory. With pressure mounting in the final frames, Sioux City's bullpen held firm to preserve a win powered by early offense and timely execution.

The X's set the tone early in the opening frame against the Railroaders. Austin Davis legged out an infield single to begin the game for the second straight day. The speedster would swipe second and move to third on a groundout.

Zac Vooletich, playing third base for the first time all season, sent a bullet toward the hot corner. Cleburne's Chris Kwitzer smothered the baseball, but couldn't pick it clean, allowing Davis to cross the plate.

After a scoreless inning from Kyle Marman (5-3), the X's went back to work in the second, tacking on two runs. The Explorers left a few more on the pond as Vooletich and Josh Day didn't cash in with the bases loaded.

Sioux City extended its advantage to 5-0 in the fifth inning when Nick Shumpert blistered the first pitch he saw from Cleburne starter Austin Faith (2-4) into right field. Vooletich scored easily, and Day was on his heels after the ball soared past the catcher and hurtled toward the backstop.

The Railroaders steamed to life in the bottom of the frame, plating four runs. Former Philadelphia Phillie Aaron Altherr capped off the crooked number on the scoreboard with a three-run home run over the left field wall, closing the score to 5-4.

Henry George delivered in the seventh, launching an opposite-field homer off the scoreboard. The blast gave Sioux City a timely insurance run and a jolt of momentum.

Nate Gercken relieved Marman in the sixth, firing 1.2 innings before Chase Jessee took over in the seventh, striking out one of the more feared bats in the American Association, Kyle Martin, who represented the tying run. The X's tacked on another in the eighth, but Cleburne stole it right back thanks to a Kwitzer's ground-rule double.

With the tying run at second base and just one out, Jessee struck out Jesus Lujano but walked Major Leaguer Dustin Peterson to load the sacks. The lefty worked ahead of Shed Long Jr 0-2 and finished him off, preserving the lead.

Felix Cepeda came on for the ninth and retired the first two hitters before surrendering a titanic solo blast to Cooper Weiss. The Dominican flamethrower regained his composure and finished off the Railroaders, notching his league-leading 16th save of the season.

The Explorers continue their nine-game road trip down in Texas with game two of a three game series against the Cleburne Railroaders at La Moderna Field in Cleburne. LHP Austin Drury (4-1, 3.81) will get the start for Sioux City while RHP Dakota Chalmers (0-0, 1.92) will make the start for Cleburne. The first pitch is set for 7:06 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all Explorers games are available at the ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth:

-The Explorers stole four bases.

-The head-to-head season series is 3-1 in favor of Sioux City.

-Zac Vooletich has a team long 14 game hitting streak.

-The X's are 11-4 in two run games.

-Josh Day had his team leading 22 multi-hit game.

-The X's got a triple from Josh Day and Torin Montgomery.

-Sioux City is 18-11 on the road this season.

-Chase Jessee and Felix Cepeda lead the league in appearances with 27 each.

