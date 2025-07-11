Lincoln Drops Rubber Game to Railroaders

July 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Cleburne, Texas - The Lincoln Saltdogs battled back from six runs down in the top of the seventh, but eventually fell to the Cleburne Railroaders, 14-11, Thursday night at La Moderna Field. Neyfy Castillo and Kyle Battle both homered for Lincoln in the loss, which wrapped up a season-long nine-game road trip.

Cleburne (28-27) scored 14 runs off 14 hits with no errors. Lincoln (24-32) tallied 11 runs with 11 hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted three hours and twenty-five minutes, in front of 1,292 fans.

Lincoln took an early lead, in the top of the first inning. Brody Fahr singled with one out, off Cleburne starter Blair Henley. Fahr stole second base. Then, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring Fahr, to make it a 1-0, Lincoln lead.

The Railroaders captured the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jesus Lujano led off with a single against Lincoln starter Johnny Blake. Then, Dustin Peterson singled and Shed Long, Jr. drew a walk, to load the bases. Two batters later, Kyle Martin hit a three-run double up against the right field wall, to put Cleburne in front, 3-1.

The Saltdogs cut the lead in half in the top of the second. Kyle Battle led off with a solo home run to left, to make the score, 3-2.

Cleburne gained the run right back in the bottom of the second. With one out, Steven Rivas homered to right, to make it 4-2.

Lincoln tied the game in the top of the third. Neyfy Castillo led off the inning with a solo home run to left centerfield. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz singled, then stole second. Max Hewitt drew a walk. Then, Drew DeVine singled, scoring Diaz, to tie the game at 4-4.

The Railroaders grabbed the lead, again, in the bottom of the fourth. Andres Sosa and Steven Rivas drew back-to-back walks. Then, Jesus Lujano singled, however, Rivas overran second and was tagged out in a rundown, leaving runners at first and third with one out. The next batter, Dustin Peterson, hit a three-run home run to make it a 7-4, Cleburne lead.

The Saltdogs plated a run in the top of the fifth. With one out, Drew DeVine drew a walk against reliever Jerryell Rivera, then took second on a wild pitch. Kyle Battle reached on a base on balls. Two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled, scoring DeVine, to make the score, 7-5.

In the bottom of the fifth, with one out, Chris Kwitzer reached on an error. Two batters later, Steven Rivas hit his second home run of the night, to make it a 9-5, Railroaders lead.

Cleburne extended its lead in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Karan Patel, Shed Long, Jr. led off with a walk. Two batters later, Kyle Martin was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Long, Jr. stole home to make it 10-5. Then, Chris Kwitzer singled, scoring Martin, to make it 11-5.

Lincoln showed some grit by sending 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs, to tie the game, in the top of the seventh. Facing reliever Theo McDowell, Drew DeVine singled, then took second on defensive indifference. Then, DeVine stole third base. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa drew a walk. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. walked, to load the bases. Two batters later, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring two runs, to make it 11-7. Cleburne went to the bullpen and brought in Tim Manning, to pitch. The next batter, Spencer Henson, drew a walk. Then, Yusniel Diaz hit a two-rbi double, to make it 11-9. Then, Max Hewitt was hit by a pitch. Drew DeVine delivered a two-rbi single, to tie the game at 11-11.

The Saltdogs momentum was short lived, as Cleburne responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Connor Langrell, Steven Rivas hit his third home run of the night, to make the score, 12-11. Two batters later, Dustin Peterson singled. Then, two batters later, Aaron Altherr doubled. The Saltdogs intentionally walked Kyle Martin, to load the bases. The next batter, Cooper Weiss, drew a walk, scoring Peterson, to make it 13-11. Then, a wild pitch scored Altherr, to make it a 14-11, Railroaders lead.

In the top of the ninth, facing reliever Tyler Wilson, Neyfy Castillo drew a walk, then stole second base. Wilson struck out the next three batters, getting Max Hewitt looking, to end the game.

Cleburne starter Blair Henley pitched 3.0 innings, giving up four runs, off six hits, struck out one and walked three. Jerryell Rivera threw 2.0 innings, giving up one run off one hit, struck out two and walked two. Theo McDowell pitched 1.2 innings, yielding four runs off two hits, struck out four and walked three. Tim Manning faced four batters without recording an out. Tyler Wilson (2-0) earned the win, pitching 2.1 innings, struck out four and walked one.

Lincoln starter Johnny Blake pitched 4.2 innings, giving up nine runs, eight earned, off eight hits, struck out four and walked four. Karan Patel pitched 1.1 innings, yielding two runs off two hits, struck out three and walked one. Connor Langrell (0-3) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up three runs off three hits and walked two. Jack Cone pitched 1.0 inning and walked one.

Offensively for Cleburne, Jesus Lujano was 4-for-6. Dustin Peterson was 3-for-5 with a three-run home run. Kyle Martin was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Chris Kwitzer was 1-for-5 and drove in one run. Steven Rivas was 3-for-4 with three home runs and four runs batted in.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Neyfy Castillo was 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Yusniel Diaz went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Drew DeVine went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kyle Battle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

Cleburne will begin a three-game series versus Sioux City, Friday night at La Moderna Field.

Lincoln returns home to begin a nine-game homestand, beginning with a three-game set against the Chicago Dogs, Friday night. RHP Nate Blain (4-2, 3.44 ERA) will pitch for the Saltdogs. RHP Keoni Cavaco (2-4, 4.63 ERA) will take the mound for Chicago. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Friday night's game is a "Fireworks Friday" game with the post-game extravaganza. Also, it's "Free Shirt Friday", with Drew DeVine shirts thrown into the crowd, sponsored by Abante Marketing. In addition, there will be a Saltdogs Socks Giveaway, sponsored by Schaefer's. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







