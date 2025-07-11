Chicago Steals Series Opener from Saltdogs

Lincoln, Nebraska- The Chicago Dogs scored six runs over the final two innings and defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 11-6, Friday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln dropped the first game of the three-game series with the visitors and will look to even up the score on Saturday night.

Chicago (31-25) scored 11 runs off 14 hits and committed two errors. Lincoln (24-33) had six runs with 12 hits and one error, in a game that lasted three hours and nine minutes, in front of 4,549 fans.

Lincoln started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Neyfy Castillo singled off Chicago starter Keoni Cavaco, then reached second base on Spencer Henson's fielder's choice and an error at shortstop. The next batter, Clint Coulter, singled, scoring Castillo, to make it a 1-0, Lincoln lead.

The Dogs responded in the top of the second. Chance Sisco singled off Lincoln starter Nate Blain. Jacob Maiben reached on a fielder's choice when Sisco was tagged out, trying to advance to second. Matt Scolan singled. Then, Andy Nelson drove in Maiben with a base hit, to make the score, 1-1.

The Saltdogs recaptured the lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Griffen Everitt reached on an error at third base. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled. Jack Cone was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. Then, Neyfy Castillo drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Everitt, to make it 2-1. The next batter, Spencer Henson, hit a two-RBI single, scoring Bautista, Jr., and Cone, to put Lincoln ahead, 4-1.

Chicago evened the score in the top of the third. Henry Kusiak drew a walk, then stole second base. Two batters later, Dusty Stroup singled, plating Kusiak, to make it 4-2. Two batters later, Jacob Maiben hit a two-run home run to left field, to tie the game at 4-4.

The Dogs grabbed their first lead in the top of the fifth. With one out, Chance Sisco drew a walk. Then, Jacob Maiben did the same. Two batters later, Andy Nelson reached on an infield single and a throwing error, scoring Sisco, to make it a 5-4, Chicago lead.

Lincoln recaptured the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Facing reliever Eric Lin, Drew DeVine led off with a single. Then, Rolando Espinosa walked. The next batter, Brody Fahr singled to load the bases. With Fahr's single, he reached base in his 22nd consecutive game. Then, Griffin Everitt reached on a fielder's choice, scoring DeVine, to tie the game at 5-5. Then, Danny Bautista Jr. singled, scoring Espinosa to make it a 6-5, Lincoln lead. With Bautista, Jr.'s second hit of the game, he recorded his 22nd game with multiple hits, this season.

Chicago took the lead for good in the top of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Peyton Cariaco, Max Moris reached on an infield single. Then, Reggie Pruitt, Jr drew a walk. Henry Kusiak laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third. Lincoln elected to intentionally walk Jacob Teter, which loaded the bases. Two batters later, Chance Sisco drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Moris, to tie the game at 6-6. Then, Jacob Maiben hit a two-RBI single to left, scoring Pruitt, Jr., and Teter, to make it an 8-6 Chicago lead.

The Dogs put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth. With one out, Max Moris drew a walk against Saltdogs reliever Jacob Roberts. Two batters later, Henry Kusiak singled. Then, Jacob Teter hit a three-run home run to right field, making the score, 11-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, facing Chicago reliever Jacob DeLabio, Brody Fahr hit a one-out single, then took second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout for the second out, Danny Bautista, Jr., and Jack Cone both drew walks, to load the bases. However, DeLabio got Neyfy Castillo to ground out to shortstop, for the final out of the game.

Chicago starter Keoni Cavaco pitched 3.0 innings, giving up four runs off five hits, struck out three and walked two. Eric Lin pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two runs off two hits, struck out one and walked one. Brock Bell pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two hits and struck out one. JC Keys (2-1) earned the win, pitching 2.0 innings, yielding two hits and struck out two. Jacob DeLabio pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, struck out one and walked two.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain pitched 5.2 innings, gave up five runs off nine hits, struck out four and walked four. Matt Mullenbach pitched 1.1 innings and gave up one hit. Peyton Cariaco (0-2) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up three runs off two hits, struck out one and walked three. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning, yielding three runs off two hits, struck out two and walked one.

Offensively for Chicago, Jacob Teter was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. Dusty Stroup was 1-for-6 and drove in one run. Chance Sisco was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jacob Maiben was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four runs batted in. Matt Scolan was 2-for-5. Andy Nelson went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Max Moris was 2-for-4.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-5. Spencer Henson was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Clint Coulter went 1-for-4 with a run batted in. Brody Fahr was 2-for-5. Griffin Everitt was 1-for-4 with one run batted in.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday night. RHP Franny Cobos (4-0, 4.91 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Bryce Schaum (0-1, 9.26 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago. First pitch will be 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240AM with audio streaming live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

