Monarchs Rally for Crucial Win

July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Jorge Bonifacio of the Kansas City Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs cooked up some wild ways to even a series.

Kansas City scored three unanswered runs in the late innings to take a 6-4 victory at Legends Field.

The win moves Kansas City (33-20) into a tie for first in the American Association's West Division.

The Monarchs scored the last three runs on a passed ball in the sixth, an error in the seventh and a double steal attempt in the eighth.

"We never give up in games," Jorge Bonifacio said. "We play hard every single night."

Bonifacio led Kansas City to the victory with a 2-for-3 performance, scoring the game's final run.

The left fielder legged out an infield single and swiped second base in the eighth inning. He took third on a throwing error from Explorers catcher Kurtis Byrne and scored as Jaylyn Williams was thrown out trying to swipe second later in the inning.

"That run was important for us," Bonifacio said. "I want to try and put my team in the best position."

Bonifacio smoked a two-run home run to left field to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead in the first. His sixth homer at Legends Field this year traveled 408 feet to give KC the advantage.

"I was trying to battle. The pitcher left a high slider and I took advantage of it," Bonifacio said.

The game yo-yoed throughout. The Explorers (34-21) rallied for three unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Austin Davis lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 3-2 Sioux City.

Monarchs catcher Joshuan Sandoval lobbed an RBI single to tie the game in the fifth. Sioux City catcher Carlos Castro returned the favor with a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth.

Monarchs slugger Robbie Glendinning, currently competing in a fan vote for a spot in the All-Star game, delivered a 104-mph leadoff double in the sixth.

He would score the game's tying run on an Explorers passed ball, 4-4.

"[Robbie] is one of the best players we have," Bonifacio said.

Monarchs fans can vote for Glendinning at monarchsbaseball.com/voterobbie until the end of Thursday night.

Kansas City took the lead for good in the seventh. With men at first and third and two out, Ross Adolph hit a ground ball to first baseman Torin Montgomery. Montgomery hesitated before making a late throw to pitcher Nate Gercken covering first. Gercken dropped the ball, allowing Josh Bissonette to score the go-ahead run from second base on the E-1.

A pair of Kansas City natives held down the fort to close out the win. Josh Bortka delivered a scoreless eighth inning in his Monarchs' return.

Hunter McMahon (2) shut the door in the ninth. The right-hander silenced the Explorers' bats to leave the tying run at the plate.

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Sioux City wrap up the series tomorrow at 11:05 a.m. for Kids Camp Day at Legends Field. Grant Gambrell will start for the Monarchs in his Legends Field debut against Sioux City's Angel Macuare.

