Diaz Strikesout 10, RailCats Hold on 4-1

July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats bounced back in a big way, taking down the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-1 on Wednesday night at the Steel Yard.

Andres Diaz delivered a gem on the mound, tossing seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and just two hits allowed to earn his third win of the season.

Gary's offense came to life in the middle innings, starting with a three-run fifth. Carlos Machado ripped a two-run double to left that gave the RailCats a 3-0 edge in the fifth.

Then in the seventh, Andres Noriega continued the offense. Noriega launched a solo home run, his fifth of the season after Diaz exited his shutout performance.

Despite allowing a late run in the eighth, Gary's bullpen held strong. Nate Alexander and Cody Reed combined to shut the door, with Reed locking down his second save. Alexander recorded three straight outs with the bases loaded in the eighth.

With the win the RailCats improve to 16-38 on the year, and can win the series with a 12:00 P.M first pitch on Thursday afternoon at the Steel Yard. Two Carbliss Pitcher's of the Week, Peyton Long and Jake Dykhoff will pitch in the rubber match.







