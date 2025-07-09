Monarchs Capitalize on Late Misstep to Edge Explorers

July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Henry George of the Sioux City Explorers steals a base

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Kansas City Monarchs) Henry George of the Sioux City Explorers steals a base(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs (33-20) edged out the Sioux City Explorers (34-21) in a tense 6-4 victory, capitalizing on a costly seventh-inning miscue to break a tie and seize control. With both teams battling for the top spot in the West Division, Kansas City's opportunistic play proved the difference in a game full of momentum swings.

Peniel Otaño battled through the first inning against the Monarchs. With two outs and a man on third, he worked the count full on Jorge Bonifacio, but he launched the payoff pitch over the 18-foot-high wall in left field, and Kansas City's offense had spoken first.

After three scoreless frames, the X's finally got to starter Ashton Goudeau, and it was the All-Stars getting the job done. Henry George walked and bolted for second a few pitches later, sliding in under the tag. Zac Vooletich, last night's hero, served a single into right field, knocking in George to cut Kansas City's lead in half.

The following inning, Abdiel Layer tied the game with an RBI single to center field, and Austin Davis provided the Explorers their first lead with a sacrifice fly to right field. The X's didn't hold the lead for long as the Monarchs nabbed a run back in the bottom of the frame.

George sparked the offense again in the sixth as he drew his second walk and stole his second base two pitches later. Nick Shumpert ushered him over to third with a grounder to second, and Carlos Castro snagged the lead for Sioux City with a blooper into no man's land down the right field line.

Robbie Glendinning smoked a leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth inning, and that was all Steve Montgomery needed to see. The skipper replaced his Otaño with 32-year-old right-hander Nate Gercken (3-2), who was making his 205th career appearance in an Explorers uniform.

The veteran hurler walked his first batter but induced a 4-6-3 double play to alleviate some stress, but the tying run stood tall at third base. The 1-0 pitch to Jaylyn Williams ricocheted off Castro's foot, bounding away and providing Glendinning the perfect opportunity to break for the plate and tie the game at four.

25-year-old righty Junior Cerda (2-1) took over for Goudeau in the seventh as the night turned into a bullpen game. He retired the side on 12 pitches. Gercken wasn't as fortunate in the bottom of the frame.

With two on and two out, Ross Adolph rolled a routine grounder to first base. Montgomery fielded it cleanly, but Gercken wasn't covering first. After a brief glance toward second, Montgomery underhanded it late to the late-arriving pitcher, who dropped the baseball, allowing Josh Bissonette, who never stopped hustling, to score from second base.

Josh Bortka navigated a scoreless eighth for the Monarchs, stranding the tying run at third. Kansas City added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning before turning to Hunter McMahon to close it out.

The Monarchs held on for dear life in the ninth, but Sioux City went down swinging. With the series knotted and both teams deadlocked atop the West Division, the stage is set for a high-stakes rubber match in the morning.

The Explorers and Monarchs wrap up the three-game series tomorrow morning July 10 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The first pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all Explorers games are available at the ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth:

-The Explorers stole four bases in the game and nine in the series.

-The head-to-head season series is even at four games each.

-Zac Vooletich has a team season long 12 game hitting streak.

-Nate Gercken made his 205th appearance as an Explorer.

-The X's are 9-4 in two run games.

Henry George of the Sioux City Explorers steals a base against the Kansas City Monarchs Wednesday night July 9, 2025 in the Explorers 6-4 loss at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo credit Kansas City Monarchs)

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

Images from this story



Henry George of the Sioux City Explorers steals a base

(Kansas City Monarchs)







American Association Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.