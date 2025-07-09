Three Monarchs Named to All-Star Game, Glendinning Headlines Fan Vote

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Three Kansas City Monarchs are heading to the American Association All- Star Game, and a fourth deserving candidate will need some help from fans to make it in.

Ace pitcher Julian Garcia, second baseman Jaylyn Williams and shortstop Josh Bissonette will all represent the West Division in the 2025 AAPB All-Star Game in Fargo, North Dakota on July 22.

Additionally, Monarchs utility player Robbie Glendinning has been named to the West Division's Last Man In ballot. He will compete with five other players in a fan vote to make it to the All-Star Game.

Fans can cast their vote for Glendinning at MonarchsBaseball.com/VoteRobbie.

Glendinning leads the West's ballot with a .414 on-base percentage. His .952 OPS is the best on the Monarchs and ranks sixth in the entire American Association. He's also excelled defensively at multiple positions, including outfield, first base and third base.

Garcia, the Monarchs' ace of staff, will be one of the West's top pitchers. He leads the American Association in strikeouts entering Wednesday's games with 90 across 10 starts and 57.2 innings of work. His 3.12 ERA ranks eighth in the league and sixth in the division.

Williams will start at second base for the West Division. The Mississippi native sports a .291 batting average to go with nine doubles, two home runs and four stolen bases across 47 games.

Bissonette will be one of the West Division's reserve players. The former Pirates prospect leads all AAPB shortstops with a .339 batting average, ranking fourth in the league overall. A disciplined hitter, he has struck out just 25 times against 26 walks across his 50 games this season, all while providing a steady hand at shortstop.

The 2025 American Association All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22 from Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota.







