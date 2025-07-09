5 RedHawks Selected to 2025 AAPB All-Star Game
July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - When the American Association's best players descend on Newman Outdoor Field July 22 for the 2025 All-Star Game, five familiar faces to the Fargo-Moorhead crowd will be amongst them.
The RedHawks' Dillon Thomas (DH) and Juan Fernandez (C) were each named West Division All-Star starters Wednesday, and pitchers Kyle Crigger, Garrett Alexander and Parker Harm also earned All-Star selections.
Additionally, pitcher Tyler Jandron is a candidate for the West Division's "Last Man In" vote, with a fan vote available until Friday, July 11, determining the final member of each division's team.
