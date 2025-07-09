Lincoln Offense Sidetracks Railroaders

July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne, Texas - The Lincoln Saltdogs hit four home runs and took the first game of a three-game series over the Cleburne Railroaders 15-6, Tuesday night at La Moderna Field. Max Hewitt hit his first home run in professional baseball, while Yusniel Diaz and Spencer Henson added two-run homers, plus Neyfy Castillo hit a three-run home run in the win.

Lincoln (24-30) scored 15 runs with 14 hits and committed no errors. Cleburne (26-27) had six runs off eight hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted three hours and one minute, in front of 1,010 fans.

After a scoreless first two innings, Lincoln's offense erupted in the top of the third. With one out, Max Hewitt hit the first pitch from Cleburne starter Mike Schawaryn over the left field fence for a solo home run to put the Saltdogs ahead 1-0. Hewitt's home run was his first since he was a senior at Oklahoma State, in 2021. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled. Then, Brody Fahr extended his on-base streak to 20 straight games by drawing a walk. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo, hit a three-run home run to left-center field, to make it 4-0. Then, Spencer Henson singled. The next batter, Yusniel Diaz hit a two-run home run, down the left field line, to make the lead 6-0.

Cleburne scored in the bottom of the third. Andres Sosa led off the inning with a triple against Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas. The next batter, Jacob Morrow hit a soft dribbler to third, which scored Sosa, to make it 6-1.

The Railroaders closed the gap in the bottom of the fourth. Shed Long led off with a walk. Then, Aaron Altherr doubled, scoring Long, to make it 6-2. Steven Rivas drew a walk. Then, Cooper Weiss was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. The next batter, Chris Kwitzer, hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Altherr, to make it 6-3. Then, Andres Sosa delivered a two RBI single, scoring Rivas and Weiss to make the score 6-5.

Lincoln started to pull away in the top of the fifth. With one out, Neyfy Castillo singled. Then, Spencer Henson hit a two-run home run to left-center field to make it 8-5.

In the top of the sixth, Rolando Espinosa drew a one-out walk against reliever Cristian Lopez. Two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, scoring Espinosa, to make it 9-5. Bautista, Jr. stole second and took third on catcher Andres Sosa's errant throw. Then, Brody Fahr singled, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make it 10-5.

The Saltdogs recorded another big inning in the seventh, by sending eleven batters to the plate. Spencer Henson led off with a walk. Then, Yusniel Diaz singled. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. The next batter, Clint Coulter hit a single to right, scoring Henson and Diaz, to make it 12-5. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa singled. Cleburne went to the bullpen and brought in Dakota Chalmers to pitch. Max Hewitt drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. was hit by a pitch, which scored Coulter, to make it 13-5. The next batter, Brody Fahr, drew a walk, scoring Espinosa, to make it 14-5. Two batters later, Spencer Henson was hit by a pitch, scoring Hewitt, making it a 15-5, Lincoln lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Shed Long led off with a walk, against reliever Franny Cobos. Two batters later, Steven Rivas singled. Then, Carter Weiss drew a walk, to load the bases. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Peyton Cariaco to pitch. Two batter later, Andres Sosa drew a walk, scoring Long, to make it 15-6.

Facing Lincoln reliever Dylan Beck in the bottom of the ninth, Cleburne's Cooper Weiss led off with a walk. After a flyout and a strikeout, Jacob Morrow drew a walk. Then, Beck got Jesus Lujano to ground out to second, for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas pitched 4.0 innings, giving up five runs off five hits, struck out one and walked two. Franny Cobos (4-0) earned the win, in relief, pitching 2.1 innings, giving up one run off three hits, struck out three and walked two. Peyton Cariaco pitched 0.2 innings and walked one. Saul Gonzalez made his Saltdogs debut pitching 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked two.

Cleburne starter Mike Schawaryn (2-7) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, gave up eight runs off eight hits, struck out one and walked one. Cristian Lopez pitched 1.1 innings, gave up five runs off five hits, struck out one and walked two. Dakota Chalmers pitched 2.1 innings, gave up one run off one hit, struck out four and walked two.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Brody Fahr went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs. Neyfy Castillo was 2-for-5 with a three-run home run. Spencer Henson was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Yusniel Diaz went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run. Clint Coulter was 2-for-5 and drove in two runs. Max Hewitt was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

For Cleburne, Shed Long was 2-for-2. Aaron Altherr and Chris Kwitzer were both 1-for-5 with an RBI. Andres Sosa was 2-for-5 and drove in three runs. Jacob Morrow was 0-for-4 with an RBI.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night, at La Moderna Field. LHP Greg Loukinen (4-4, 5.51 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Derek Craft (5-2, 3.14 ERA) will be on the mound for Cleburne. First pitch will be 7:06 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

