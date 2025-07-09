Vote Rivas for the All-Star Game

July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne, TX - Steven Rivas is the Railroaders representative for the fan's final vote in the All-Star game. Voting ends tomorrow afternoon, so hurry up and submit your entries to help make Rivas the eighth Cleburne all-star.

Rivas has been a big part of the lineup this season. He has eight home runs with 37 RBI, and an .809 OPS. Rivas is a former Los Angeles Angels farmhand and Houston Cougar, with great power and a big arm from the corner outfield.

Rivas looks to join the list of Kyle Martin, Shed Long Jr., Aaron Altherr, Dustin Peterson, Andres Sosa, Kade Mechals, and Derek Craft as East Division All-Stars. Click on this link https://aabaseball.com/last-man-in/ to cast your vote now.







