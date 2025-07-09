Bautista, Jr. and DeVine Named American Association All-Star Reserves

LINCOLN, NE - The American Association announced the starters, pitchers and reserves for the upcoming All-Star game, to be held at Newman Outdoor Field, Tuesday, July 22nd at 7:02 p.m, in Fargo, North Dakota. The Lincoln Saltdogs will have two representatives on the West Division team.

Danny Bautista, Jr., was selected as a reserve for the West as an outfielder. The 6'2", 205-pound right-handed batter earns an All-Star selection in his first year in the American Association. Going into the series at Cleburne, Bautista, Jr. is batting .288 with three home runs and 22 runs batted in. He has played and started 52 games for Lincoln and leads the Saltdogs in those categories plus, At-Bats (215), Hits (62), Doubles (10), Total Bases (83) and Plate Appearances (237). In addition, the Lincoln leadoff batter has safely reached base in 47 of the 52 games he has played. In the first three weeks of the season, Bautista, Jr. reached base in 15-straight games.

Drew DeVine was selected as a reserve for the West as an infielder. The 6'0" 190-pound right-handed hitting shortstop receives his second American Association All-Star acknowledgement, after making the team in the 2023 season. After a short stint in the Mexican League at the beginning of the season, DeVine rejoined the Saltdogs, for his fifth season, on May 30th. In 33 games, DeVine is batting .345 with two home runs and 18 runs batted in. DeVine has four triples, which is tied for the league in the American Association. The native of Marshall, Michigan has a .942 OPS, which leads the team.

"Danny and Drew are two of the hardest working players we have", said Saltdogs Manager Brett Jodie. "They are always full of energy and lead by example as well as their voice. They both respect the game and play extremely hard and smart, every night. You never have to question their desire or passion for the game. It is special that they have been recognized for their great play and the way they go about their business. It is nice in this game to gain what you deserve through hard work and good play. There is no doubt that they will contribute in a huge way in the All-Star Game, given the opportunity. "

The Saltdogs manager talked about Bautista, Jr. "Danny plays the outfield position the way you want to see all outfielders play. He takes pride in getting to every ball and also has a cannon for an arm. He is an outstanding leadoff hitter as well. He can get us started or drive in runs when he comes back around. "

Jodie duplicated his thoughts about DeVine. "DeVine makes difficult plays look routine at short. He is very special defensively and he is back as a presence in the box offensively as well. Big time RBI contributor and extremely tough out. Both are very deserving and will do an outstanding job representing themselves and Lincoln in the big game."

Below are the All-Star Game Rosters:

EAST DIVISION STARTERS

POSITION NAME CLUB

C Erik Ostberg Milwaukee Milkmen

1B Kyle Martin Cleburne Railroaders

2B Daunte Stuart Lake Country DockHounds

3B Shed Long Jr. Cleburne Railroaders

SS Elvis Peralta Gary SouthShore RailCats

OF Brian Rey Lake Country DockHounds

OF Trendon Craig Kane County Cougars

OF Jairus Richards Gary SouthShore RailCats

DH Todd Lott Kane County Cougars

EAST DIVISION RESERVES

POSITION NAME CLUB

C Andres Sosa Cleburne Railroaders

INF Marcus Chiu Kane County Cougars

INF Henry Kusiak Chicago Dogs

INF Dustin Peterson Cleburne Railroaders

OF Aaron Altherr Cleburne Railroaders

OF Armond Upshaw Kane County Cougars

EAST DIVISION PITCHERS

POSITION NAME CLUB

P Konnor Ash Kane County Cougars

P Jake Gozzo Kane County Cougars

P Jeff Lindgren Chicago Dogs

P Jacob DeLabio Chicago Dogs

P Juan Diaz Milwaukee Milkmen

P Denny Bentley Milwaukee Milkmen

P Kade Mechals Cleburne Railroaders

P Derek Craft Cleburne Railroaders

P Luke Hansel Lake Country DockHounds

WEST DIVISION STARTERS

POSITION NAME CLUB

C Juan Fernandez Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

1B Matthew Warkentin Winnipeg Goldeyes

2B Jaylyn Williams Kansas City Monarchs

3B Calvin Estrada Sioux Falls Canaries

SS Jordan Barth Sioux Falls Canaries

OF Josh Rehwaldt Sioux Falls Canaries

OF Henry George Sioux City Explorers

OF Max Murphy Winnipeg Goldeyes

DH Dillon Thomas Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

WEST DIVISION RESERVES

POSITION NAME CLUB

C Scott Combs Sioux Falls Canaries

INF Josh Bissonette Kansas City Monarchs

INF Drew Devine Lincoln Saltdogs

OF Danny Bautista Jr. Lincoln Saltdogs

OF Zac Vooletich Sioux City Explorers

WEST DIVISION PITCHERS

POSITION NAME CLUB

RHP Garrett Alexander Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

RHP Félix Cepeda Sioux City Explorers

RHP Kyle Crigger Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

RHP Christian Cosby Sioux Falls Canaries

LHP Thomas Dorminy Sioux Falls Canaries

RHP Julian Garcia Kansas City Monarchs

LHP Parker Harm Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

RHP Kyle Marman Sioux City Explorers

LHP Tasker Strobel Winnipeg Goldeyes

LHP Jared Wetherbee Sioux City Explorers

RHP Ryder Yakel Winnipeg Goldeyes

The Saltdogs are currently on a nine-game road trip, their longest of the season, and will return home to Haymarket Park on Friday, July 11th, to begin a nine-game homestand, versus the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That game is a "Fireworks Friday" game, with the post-game extravaganza. Also, it's "Free Shirt Friday", with Drew DeVine shirts thrown into the crowd, sponsored by Abante Marketing. In addition, there will be a Saltdogs Socks Giveaway, sponsored by Schaefer's. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







