Bautista, Jr. and DeVine Named American Association All-Star Reserves

LINCOLN, NE - The American Association announced the starters, pitchers and reserves for the upcoming All-Star game, to be held at Newman Outdoor Field, Tuesday, July 22nd at 7:02 p.m, in Fargo, North Dakota. The Lincoln Saltdogs will have two representatives on the West Division team.
Danny Bautista, Jr., was selected as a reserve for the West as an outfielder. The 6'2", 205-pound right-handed batter earns an All-Star selection in his first year in the American Association. Going into the series at Cleburne, Bautista, Jr. is batting .288 with three home runs and 22 runs batted in. He has played and started 52 games for Lincoln and leads the Saltdogs in those categories plus, At-Bats (215), Hits (62), Doubles (10), Total Bases (83) and Plate Appearances (237). In addition, the Lincoln leadoff batter has safely reached base in 47 of the 52 games he has played. In the first three weeks of the season, Bautista, Jr. reached base in 15-straight games.
Drew DeVine was selected as a reserve for the West as an infielder. The 6'0" 190-pound right-handed hitting shortstop receives his second American Association All-Star acknowledgement, after making the team in the 2023 season. After a short stint in the Mexican League at the beginning of the season, DeVine rejoined the Saltdogs, for his fifth season, on May 30th. In 33 games, DeVine is batting .345 with two home runs and 18 runs batted in. DeVine has four triples, which is tied for the league in the American Association. The native of Marshall, Michigan has a .942 OPS, which leads the team.
"Danny and Drew are two of the hardest working players we have", said Saltdogs Manager Brett Jodie. "They are always full of energy and lead by example as well as their voice. They both respect the game and play extremely hard and smart, every night. You never have to question their desire or passion for the game. It is special that they have been recognized for their great play and the way they go about their business. It is nice in this game to gain what you deserve through hard work and good play. There is no doubt that they will contribute in a huge way in the All-Star Game, given the opportunity. "
The Saltdogs manager talked about Bautista, Jr. "Danny plays the outfield position the way you want to see all outfielders play. He takes pride in getting to every ball and also has a cannon for an arm. He is an outstanding leadoff hitter as well. He can get us started or drive in runs when he comes back around. "
Jodie duplicated his thoughts about DeVine. "DeVine makes difficult plays look routine at short. He is very special defensively and he is back as a presence in the box offensively as well. Big time RBI contributor and extremely tough out. Both are very deserving and will do an outstanding job representing themselves and Lincoln in the big game."
Below are the All-Star Game Rosters:
EAST DIVISION STARTERS
POSITION NAME CLUB
C Erik Ostberg Milwaukee Milkmen
1B Kyle Martin Cleburne Railroaders
2B Daunte Stuart Lake Country DockHounds
3B Shed Long Jr. Cleburne Railroaders
SS Elvis Peralta Gary SouthShore RailCats
OF Brian Rey Lake Country DockHounds
OF Trendon Craig Kane County Cougars
OF Jairus Richards Gary SouthShore RailCats
DH Todd Lott Kane County Cougars
EAST DIVISION RESERVES
POSITION NAME CLUB
C Andres Sosa Cleburne Railroaders
INF Marcus Chiu Kane County Cougars
INF Henry Kusiak Chicago Dogs
INF Dustin Peterson Cleburne Railroaders
OF Aaron Altherr Cleburne Railroaders
OF Armond Upshaw Kane County Cougars
EAST DIVISION PITCHERS
POSITION NAME CLUB
P Konnor Ash Kane County Cougars
P Jake Gozzo Kane County Cougars
P Jeff Lindgren Chicago Dogs
P Jacob DeLabio Chicago Dogs
P Juan Diaz Milwaukee Milkmen
P Denny Bentley Milwaukee Milkmen
P Kade Mechals Cleburne Railroaders
P Derek Craft Cleburne Railroaders
P Luke Hansel Lake Country DockHounds
WEST DIVISION STARTERS
POSITION NAME CLUB
C Juan Fernandez Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
1B Matthew Warkentin Winnipeg Goldeyes
2B Jaylyn Williams Kansas City Monarchs
3B Calvin Estrada Sioux Falls Canaries
SS Jordan Barth Sioux Falls Canaries
OF Josh Rehwaldt Sioux Falls Canaries
OF Henry George Sioux City Explorers
OF Max Murphy Winnipeg Goldeyes
DH Dillon Thomas Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
WEST DIVISION RESERVES
POSITION NAME CLUB
C Scott Combs Sioux Falls Canaries
INF Josh Bissonette Kansas City Monarchs
INF Drew Devine Lincoln Saltdogs
OF Danny Bautista Jr. Lincoln Saltdogs
OF Zac Vooletich Sioux City Explorers
WEST DIVISION PITCHERS
POSITION NAME CLUB
RHP Garrett Alexander Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
RHP Félix Cepeda Sioux City Explorers
RHP Kyle Crigger Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
RHP Christian Cosby Sioux Falls Canaries
LHP Thomas Dorminy Sioux Falls Canaries
RHP Julian Garcia Kansas City Monarchs
LHP Parker Harm Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
RHP Kyle Marman Sioux City Explorers
LHP Tasker Strobel Winnipeg Goldeyes
LHP Jared Wetherbee Sioux City Explorers
RHP Ryder Yakel Winnipeg Goldeyes
The Saltdogs are currently on a nine-game road trip, their longest of the season, and will return home to Haymarket Park on Friday, July 11th, to begin a nine-game homestand, versus the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That game is a "Fireworks Friday" game, with the post-game extravaganza. Also, it's "Free Shirt Friday", with Drew DeVine shirts thrown into the crowd, sponsored by Abante Marketing. In addition, there will be a Saltdogs Socks Giveaway, sponsored by Schaefer's. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.
