Railroaders Bringing the Power with Seven All-Star Selections

July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - The league's best will be out for the American Association All-Star Game in Fargo-Moorhead on July 22. The Railroaders will be represented heavily, coming in with seven all-stars. Below is who they are, and how they got here.

Kyle Martin will be the starting first baseman for the East Division. This comes as a surprise to nobody, as Martin leads the league in home runs (17) and RBI (51). He holds the American Association record with 106 RBI back in 2021 with Winnipeg. The former South Carolina Gamecock who worked up to AAA El Paso in 2022 has been the biggest bat for Cleburne all year long.

The captain Shed Long Jr. is an all-star for a second straight year for the Railroaders. He will be the starting third baseman for the East, and comes in with a .360 on-base percentage, along with 17 extra-base hits and 24 RBI. Long Jr. is a former big leaguer with the Seattle Mariners, and an Independent League all-star for a third straight season (High Point Rockers, Atlantic League 2023).

Another former big leaguer in Dustin Peterson is an all-star as well. Peterson is hitting .293 with 14 doubles, eight homers, and 32 RBI at the halfway point. He has an .856 OPS, as the former Atlanta Brave and Detroit Tiger has been a staple at the top of the order this season.

Aaron Altherr gets the nod as the lone outfielder from the team. Altherr has the biggest resume, spending 2014-2019 all in the MLB, mainly with the Philadelphia Phillies. Altherr has produced some power numbers especially as of late, totaling second on the team with 11 home runs and 40 RBI.

Catcher Andres Sosa gets the spot to round out the position player group. Sosa has been great defensively behind the plate, and has really found his stride at the plate the last couple weeks. The former Toronto Blue Jays farmhand is an all-star in his first season at the Independent level.

Kade Mechals is one of two pitchers to get the all-star selection for the Railroaders. Mechals has been the most consistent starter on the staff, and has not suffered a loss yet. He is 5-0 with a 3.57 ERA and has four consecutive quality starts recorded. The former fourth round pick has been superb in his second season with Cleburne.

Derek Craft is the seventh and final all-star produced by the Railroaders. Craft started the year in the bullpen, but has worked to become a top arm in the rotation. He is 5-2 with a 3.14 ERA, and is coming off his two best starts of the season with a complete game shutout in Milwaukee, and a very good seven innings against the DockHounds.







