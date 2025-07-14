Wetherbee Named Pitcher of the Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - On Monday, the American Association named Sioux City Explorers left-hander Jared Wetherbee the Carbliss Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 13. Wetherbee earned the honor after having an outstanding week, picking up two wins on the current nine-game road trip for the Explorers. He finished the week going 2-0 in 13 innings while yielding two earned runs on six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts. The lefty was instrumental in leading Sioux City to a pair of series wins and helping the X's claim the best record in the circuit at 38-21.

On the first night of the road trip Tuesday, July 8, Wetherbee set the tone for a successful series by tossing six innings and holding the Monarchs juggernaut offense to one earned run on three hits. He would strike out six and would pick up his seventh win of the season in the 4-2 win over Kansas City. After allowing his only run in the fourth inning, Wetherbee retired the next five batters before exiting after six. The Explorers would claim the first-place showdown two games to one over the Monarchs.

Sunday, July 13, the Explorers were tasked with playing a doubleheader down in Cleburne, Texas against another solid offense. After the X's won game one of the twin bill behind Austin Drury and his seven scoreless innings, Wetherbee followed by completing the sweep of the series by also going the distance in a 6-1 win. Wetherbee surrendered a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to Cooper Weis before taking command and holding the Railroaders scoreless over the next 6.2 innings. He scattered three hits and allowed just three base runners after the first on a pair of hits and a hit batter. Wetherbee lowered his ERA to a league low 2.33 following the complete game in Texas.

For the season, Wetherbee has tossed two straight quality starts and nine of the 12 for the X's. The native of Fiskdale, Massachusetts has won his last four starts, and the Explorers are 10-2 when he takes the mound. Wetherbee leads the league with eight wins with two complete games and has a 2.33 ERA in 73.1 innings. He has struck out 81 with 23 walks and has given up 53 hits on the year. Wetherbee is fourth in innings pitched in the league and third in strikeouts.

Wetherbee, age 26, is in his third season with Sioux City. He earned his 16th career win on Sunday, placing him ninth all-time in Explorers history. For his Sioux City career, the portsider is 16-10 in 213.2 innings and 239 strikeouts. Wetherbee came to the X's from the Philadelphia Phillies organization where the southpaw played from 2021 to 2022 between rookie and class-A level. He signed as a free agent with the Phillies organization on July 20, 2021 out of Elon University in Elon, North Carolina, where he pitched for four seasons. Wetherbee was named the 2017 Founder's League Pitcher of the Year for Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Connecticut.

The Explorers begin a 3-game series on Tuesday night July 15 against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will air on radio on KSCJ and can be seen on video stream at AABASEBALL.TV. The club returns home Friday night July 18 for a weekend series against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Tickets for any Explorers game can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

