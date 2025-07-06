Dogs beat tired Cougars at home

The Cougars traveled over night to get to Rosemont, and the Dogs made them pay, winning game one of the first matchup between the two at Impact Field by a final of 5-3. Jacob Maiben had three hits in his Dogs debut, and the bullpen was fantastic. The Dogs got a run in the second on Maiben's first hit of the season, a single to right field, scoring Chance Sisco. This tied the game at one, as Dogs starter John Baker had given up a run in the first inning. In the bottom of the third, the Dogs got two more on back-to-back RBI hits from Jacob Teter and T.J. Hopkins. Reggie Pruitt Jr. came home to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Dogs a 4-3 lead, and Hopkins added another run on his third homer of the year, a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth. Baker went 5.2 innings, giving up three runs, two of which were earned. The bullpen took it from there, as they absolutely stunted the Cougars offense for the remainder of the evening. Brock Bell had a great bounceback appearance, getting four outs, two of which were strikeouts. J.C. Keys picked up a strikeout in his scoreless eighth inning of work, and then Jacob DeLabio earned his eighth save of the season, striking out Tripp Clark to end the game. The Dogs look to take game two of the series tomorrow evening, as they'll send Keoni Cavaco to the mound to face off against probabl Cougars All-Star Konnor Ash. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







