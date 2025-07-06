Garcia Directs Monarchs to Sweep

July 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Julian Garcia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Julian Garcia's Sunday best led the Kansas City Monarchs to their fourth sweep of the season. The right-hander spun a gem in a 6-3 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Garcia (5-1) posted seven innings of one-run baseball with five strikeouts. He now leads the American Association with 90 strikeouts in 2025.

The former Philadelphia Phillies prospect started out strong. Garcia mixed in cutters and changeups to work a scoreless first time through.

"I felt the fastball working early," Garcia said. "I threw a couple of changeups in, the slider was my bread and butter." Garcia added the strikeout to post back-to-back strikeouts in the third inning with his trademark sweeper.

Kansas City's (32-19) bats got to work in the early innings. Josh Bissonette plated the first run on a groundout in the second inning. Alvaro Gonzalez lifted an RBI single to right-center field to make it 2- 0 in the third.

The Monarchs patched three more runs across in the fourth inning thanks to back-to-back knocks from Ross Adolph and Robbie Glendinning.

"It lets me go out there and do my job," Garcia said. "These guys got me some runs today, they've got my back in the field." Garcia's lone blemish came in the fifth inning. Lincoln's (23-30) Spencer Henson launched a leadoff home run to cut the lead to 5-1. Garcia ended with his best stuff, retiring eight of the nine batters following the homer.

The Monarchs added one more run in the seventh thanks to a Saltdogs error.

Lincoln's Max Hewitt carved back two runs in the ninth, but Patrick Pridgen shut the door to seal the win.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs face the Sioux City Explorers in a pivotal mid-season series. The winner of the series will take over first place in the West Division. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

